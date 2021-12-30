Catholic stuns Nixa, advances to Blue championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Blue side, one semi featured 11-0 Springfield Catholic against 7-0 Nixa.

And both teams on the attack, the Irish Ty Lyon down the lane for the easy hoop we’re tied at six.

Nixa’s Colin Ruffin with the look down low to Noah Engleman off the glass, Eagles down four.

Later in the first quarter, Ruffin again, this time he keeps it and finishes but Nixa was still down four.

Zach Howell a big game for Catholic, he flashes to the rim here for two of his 33 points.

And Catholic advances to the Blue championship game 49-48.

The other Blue semifinal has Kickapoo beating Hartville 54-35, Kickapoo will play Catholic Thursday night for the Blue championship.

