Top Credit Suisse investor Harris says remains supportive of chairman

Antonio Horta-Osorio's tenure as Credit Suisse Group chairman has been focused on moving the firm past scandals. But the lender's latest headache stems from his own conduct. The Portuguese banker attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in London in early July, a period when arrivals from Europe were obliged to undergo a period of quarantine, according to a report by Reuters, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The allegation comes weeks after Horta-Osorio was forced to apologize for "unintentionally" breaking Swiss quarantine rules earlier this month by flying to the Iberian peninsula aboard a private jet.
