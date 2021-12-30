ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Credit Suisse investor Harris says remains supportive of chairman

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Top Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) investor Harris Associates said it remains "100% supportive" of Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after an internal investigation by the bank found he breached COVID-19 rules...

uk.investing.com

Reuters

Louis Dreyfus chair owes Credit Suisse $240 mln after ADQ deal

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson and main shareholder of Louis Dreyfus Company, borrowed about $240 million from Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a reduced loan arrangement following the sale of a stake in LDC, an annual company report showed. Louis-Dreyfus told Swiss business magazine Bilanz in late 2020...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Credit Suisse chairman conduct in focus on quarantine breaks

Antonio Horta-Osorio's tenure as Credit Suisse Group chairman has been focused on moving the firm past scandals. But the lender's latest headache stems from his own conduct. The Portuguese banker attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in London in early July, a period when arrivals from Europe were obliged to undergo a period of quarantine, according to a report by Reuters, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The allegation comes weeks after Horta-Osorio was forced to apologize for "unintentionally" breaking Swiss quarantine rules earlier this month by flying to the Iberian peninsula aboard a private jet.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ShareCast

Friday newspaper round-up: Small businesses, ethical products, ports, Credit Suisse

The viability of thousands of small businesses is at risk as escalating energy costs take their toll on companies just as they try to recover from Covid restrictions, according to a stark warning from their federation. Small businesses, which employ almost 13 million people in the UK, are expected to feel the brunt of crippling energy costs in the coming weeks as firms begin to strike new fixed-term deals amid record high energy market prices across Europe. - Guardian.
SMALL BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these notes and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
Financial Times

Credit Suisse launches legal action against SoftBank

Credit Suisse has launched legal action against SoftBank in an effort to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it claims it is owed by the Japanese investor, marking a further deterioration in a relationship that has grown increasingly acrimonious following the collapse of Greensill Capital. The lawsuit relates to $440m...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Credit Suisse Fund Accuses SoftBank Over $440 Million Investment

A Credit Suisse Group AG fund accused SoftBank Group Corp. in U.S. court filings of orchestrating transactions that rendered worthless a $440 million investment the fund had made to finance a SoftBank-backed company. The filing, made Thursday in a U.S. District Court in California, asks a federal judge to permit...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Sacks Staff After Review Into Greensill Funds Collapse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has sacked staff and imposed financial penalties on a number of individuals following a review into the collapse of its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the bank said on Wednesday. Switzerland's second-largest bank earlier this year initiated the investigation after the collapse of $10 billion...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Credit Suisse Cuts Stocks Allocation on Omicron Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) Group AG’s global investment committee slashed its stocks allocation to neutral from overweight on Tuesday, citing increasing risks from the quickly spreading omicron variant. “The risk is considerable that the U.S.A. as well as large parts of Continental Europe will likely not be able...
STOCKS
internationalinvestment.net

J Safra Sarasin hires senior Credit Suisse exec to head ESG strategy

J Safra Sarasin has hired Daniel Wild as chief sustainability officer, effective 1 March 2022, it said in a statement on 22 December. He is currently at Credit Suisse as global head of strategy for environmental, societal, and governance issues. From 2006 to 2019, he held various management positions within...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 to Buy Now

Looking back on 2021, the S&P 500 finished another year on a high. At the close of the 12-month period, the index had provided 27% returns to investors for the year. However, fears of another slowdown from new variants of the novel coronavirus or inflation will have several investors in a risk-averse mindset. In that case, investors would want to consider investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that offer stable income.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS

