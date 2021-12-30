Former Ohio State Linebacker Jerome Baker Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Month

Former Ohio State and current Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.

Baker – who was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft – recorded 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and 3.5 sacks to lead Miami to a 3-0 record this month.

He had two tackles for loss in each of the Dolphins’ wins, including two sacks in a victory over the New York Jets on Dec. 19 and 1.5 sacks in a win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

In 14 games this season, Baker has racked up 79 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Miami started the season 1-7 but has won seven straight games to find itself in the thick of the playoff race.

He was also recently nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes players who exhibit excellence of the field, as well as volunteer work off it.

This marks the third consecutive season in which a former Buckeyes has earned defensive player of the month honors, joining San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in October 2019 and Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young in December 2020.

It is also the first defensive player of the month honor for Baker, a former four-star prospect from Cleveland Benedictine who played for the Buckeyes from 2015-17. He’s the first Dolphins player to earn the award since defensive end Cameron Wake in October 2012.

Other players honored this month include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson in the AFC, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead in the NFC.

The offensive and defensive rookies of the month, meanwhile, are Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

