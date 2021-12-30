The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs
Investors have now returned to riskier assets amid declining concerns over the Omicron strain, which has led to a small sell-off in the dollar index and a rise in the European currency (inverse correlation). The decrease in the growth rate of the money supply in the Eurozone is also a positive...
Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
As my colleague Matt Weller wrote about earlier, the US Dollar crushed it on the first trading day of the new year. The DXY moved from a low of 95.65 (just above the 50 Day Moving Average at 95.57) to a high of 96.32! The index moved back inside a symmetrical triangle, posting a false breakdown near the 50% retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of January 2021. With the aggressive move higher in the DXY, comes a similar, but opposite move in EUR/USD, as the pair fell over 100 pips and formed a bearish engulfing candle!
USDCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 0.9100 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the middle of August). The support zone near the support level 0.9100 was strengthened by the lower Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward price impulse from June.
The euro started the first trading day of the year with losses. The bulls continue to experience serious difficulties around the 1.1360 zone, and the pair was heavily sold out yesterday afternoon. After the false breach of the resistance at 1.1360, a probable scenario is for the bearish pressure to continue towards the lower band of the range at 1.1236. Market sentiment is still mixed and a confirmed breach of either zone would define the future direction of the market. The bulls can expect the first local support to be at around 1.1278. This week is shaping up to be quite a busy one, with the U.S. ISM manufacturing index being expected today at 15:00 GMT, the FOMC meeting minutes being scheduled for Wednesday at 19:00 GMT, and the non-farm payroll report for the U.S. being expected on Friday at 13:30 GMT.
The New Zealand dollar tumbles against its US counterpart amid soaring Treasury yields. The pair is looking to consolidate its recent gains after it rallied above the 30-day moving average (0.6820). The December high at 0.6860 is a major resistance. A bullish close may propel the kiwi to 0.6950. In...
Today is another quiet day in terms of data releases, in our view. We will, however, keep an eye on Germany retail sales in November, preliminary French HICP inflation data for December and US ISM manufacturing (although we already received the equivalent US PMI manufacturing index). Also look out for...
As traders trickle back to their desks to start another year, there’s one market move dwarfing all others: The US dollar is trouncing its major rivals. The chart below highlights the move, with the so-called commodity dollars (the Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian dollar) bearing the brunt of the selling (for more on USD/CAD, see my colleague Joe Perry’s Currency Pair of the Week article):
The euro has started the New Year on the left foot, as EUR/USD has fallen close to 1% already this week. The dollar is showing broad strength, boosted by the jump in US bond yields. The 10-year yield broke above 1.60% on Monday, its highest level since November. The yield has crept up to 1.67% on Tuesday. The 30-year yield broke above the 2% level on Monday and is currently trading at 2.05%. If US yields remain at high levels, the dollar could continue its New Year rally.
Gold futures climb on Tuesday, finding some support despite strength in Treasury yields and holding ground above the key $1,800 an ounce mark, after data showed slower-than-expected growth among U.S. manufacturers in December.
USDJPY has powered back from its December low, crossing above the 50- and 200-period simple moving average (SMA). Moreover, the 50-period SMA has crossed above the 200-period SMA, reviving hopes of a sustained bullish outlook. However, the pair is currently trading near its upper Bollinger Band, indicating that an immediate downward movement should not be ruled out.
On the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to volatility due to market-movement headlines, but in the end, the currency markets had a generally quiet week.
After trading sideways for a few sessions, receding omicron concerns amongst investors saw the US dollar resume its gentle retreat overnight as traders moved out of defensive positioning. The dollar index fell by 0.28% to 95.89, before rising to 95.95 in listless Asian trading. Support at 95.85 remains marginally intact, and a daily close below 95.80 should signal further losses to 95.50.
The New Zealand dollar softens over a limited year-end risk appetite. The latest surge above 0.6830 has put the bears on the defensive. Intraday traders took profit after the RSI showed overextension. The current flag-shaped consolidation could be an opportunity for the bulls to regroup and catch their breath. The...
Global equity markets had another fabulous year in 2021 with investors gaining double digit growth on their invested capital helped by continued fiscal stimulus, loose monetary policies, high levels of savings during the pandemic, a robust economic recovery, and most importantly solid corporate earnings. The MSCI World Index ended the...
The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
EURGBP sellers have remained in control for more than a week, exacerbating a downward move beneath the Ichimoku cloud after the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) curbed recent attempts of the pair to advance. The relatively flatlined SMAs are endorsing a sideways trajectory and are making it difficult for the price to boost upside momentum.
It was a mostly sideways session overnight in New York, the US dollar remained steady, oil held near recent highs, and the equity rally paused for breath. The dearth of data releases globally continued although the second-tier data from the US continued to be positive. The Case-Shiller House Price Index and US House Price Index releases rose as expected, while the Redbook activity report rose to 21.40% for December YoY, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and Dallas Fed Services Index both beat expectations.
The British pound has posted gains on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, GBP/USD touched 1.3480, its highest level since November 19th. This date was the last time that the pound was at the 1.35 line, a psychologically significant level. The pound looked good last week, rising 1.18% and the upward...
