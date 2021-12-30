US Dollar Fall Resumes

After trading sideways for a few sessions, receding omicron concerns amongst investors saw the US dollar resume its gentle retreat overnight as traders moved out of defensive positioning. The dollar index fell by 0.28% to 95.89,...
As traders trickle back to their desks to start another year, there’s one market move dwarfing all others: The US dollar is trouncing its major rivals. The chart below highlights the move, with the so-called commodity dollars (the Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian dollar) bearing the brunt of the selling (for more on USD/CAD, see my colleague Joe Perry’s Currency Pair of the Week article):
Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 96.17, down 0.05% intraday during early Tuesday after rising the most in two weeks the previous day. The greenback gauge’s heavy run-up on Monday crossed a two-week-old resistance line, which in turn confirmed a falling wedge bullish chart pattern. Adding to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals.
The US dollar rallied sharply against the major currencies overnight as US 10-year bond yields surged back above 1.60%. The dollar index of major currencies rose sharply by 0.58% to 96.22 overnight, more than offsetting the previous day’s falls and leaving major technical support at 95.50 intact once again.
Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will – from Wednesday to Friday – be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
New Year and a fresh record for the S&P500! The index kicked off the year with a first minute goal after recording 70 closing highs in 2021. Nasdaq rallied 1.20% at the first trading session of the year, as Apple finally hit the $3 trillion valuation and Tesla jumped 13.5% after reporting breath-taking car sales last quarter and last year.
GBP/USD started a fresh increase and climbed above 1.3500. A key rising channel is forming with support near 1.3475 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD seems to be facing another hurdle near 1.1380. The US ISM Manufacturing Index could drop from 61.1 to 60.2 in Dec 2021. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- The US dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves fell further in the third quarter of last year to reach the lowest level since 1995, according to a survey by the International Monetary Fund. US dollar-denominated forex reserves held by central banks stood at...
Global financial markets are in full risk-on mode today. Major European indexes are trading higher while US futures indicates that record run is continuing. In the currency markets, Yen’s steep selloff continues and looks unstoppable. Dollar is performing well as supported by rally in treasury yields. Euro, on the other hand, is rather weak, in particular against Sterling and Swiss Franc. Commodity currencies are lacking a clear direction.
Happy New Year! On this year’s first trading day we have a limited agenda ahead of us. Today, we get country-specific PMI manufacturing, including from Sweden and Norway. Overnight, Chinese Caixin PMI manufacturing is due. This week’s key release is the US jobs report for December due out on...
After ending 2o21 with strong gains, the Canadian dollar didn’t miss a beat and continued to show volatility on the first day of the New Year, this time posting sharp losses. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 12761, up 0.95% on the day. The US dollar...
As my colleague Matt Weller wrote about earlier, the US Dollar crushed it on the first trading day of the new year. The DXY moved from a low of 95.65 (just above the 50 Day Moving Average at 95.57) to a high of 96.32! The index moved back inside a symmetrical triangle, posting a false breakdown near the 50% retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of January 2021. With the aggressive move higher in the DXY, comes a similar, but opposite move in EUR/USD, as the pair fell over 100 pips and formed a bearish engulfing candle!
Dow (36338.30, -59.78, -0.16%) has come down. The view is still bullish to see a test of 37000 before we see a top in place. Further rise above 37000, if seen, can take the index up towards 38000. DAX (15884.86, +32.61, +0.21%) has risen again. The view is bullish to...
B. 01/03 AC – Earth Perihelion. Change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Silver. C. 01/07 AC – Helio Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats. D. 01/07 AC – Saturn 150 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar. E. 01/07 AC – Jupiter...
Gold futures climb on Tuesday, finding some support despite strength in Treasury yields and holding ground above the key $1,800 an ounce mark, after data showed slower-than-expected growth among U.S. manufacturers in December.
The US dollar index did well in 2021 as it rose by 7%. The Fed will end its easy-money policies in 2022. Global tensions to affect the US dollar. The US dollar index had a relatively good year in 2021 as investors bought the dip that happened in 2020. The DXY rose by more than 6% after it crashed to a multi-year low in the previous year.
On the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to volatility due to market-movement headlines, but in the end, the currency markets had a generally quiet week.
The greenback ended lower against majority of its peers except versus safe-haven yen on holiday-thinned trading Wednesday on continued risk sentiment as investors focused on widespread of Omicron cases. Versus the Japanese yen, despite dollar found renewed buying at 114.75 in Asia and rallied to a fresh 1-month high of...
The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
