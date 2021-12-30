The US Indices Continue To Break Price Records Despite Year-End Economic Slowdown
By JustForex
actionforex.com
5 days ago
Yesterday, major US stock indices were traded without a single trend. The S&P 500 (US500) gained 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Technology Index (US100) remained flat. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (US500) and Dow Jones (US30) indices closed at record highs on Wednesday....
The Dow Jones Industrial average rose for a second day to start 2022 as investors bet on the kinds of stocks that would benefit from a robust economy this year despite the omicron threat. Losses in tech shares that were big winners last year like Nvidia and Tesla, weighed on...
New Year and a fresh record for the S&P500! The index kicked off the year with a first minute goal after recording 70 closing highs in 2021. Nasdaq rallied 1.20% at the first trading session of the year, as Apple finally hit the $3 trillion valuation and Tesla jumped 13.5% after reporting breath-taking car sales last quarter and last year.
DAX (16020.73, +135.87, +0.86%) has risen above 16000 and can now target 16100-16200 in the coming sessions. Immediate view is bullish. Nikkei (29,193.56 +401.85 , 1.40%) has risen again today. While above 29000, a test of 29500 is possible. Further rise from 29500 will open up opportunities to rise towards 30000/31000.
US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
GBP/USD started a fresh increase and climbed above 1.3500. A key rising channel is forming with support near 1.3475 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD seems to be facing another hurdle near 1.1380. The US ISM Manufacturing Index could drop from 61.1 to 60.2 in Dec 2021. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The...
Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will – from Wednesday to Friday – be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
Today is another quiet day in terms of data releases, in our view. We will, however, keep an eye on Germany retail sales in November, preliminary French HICP inflation data for December and US ISM manufacturing (although we already received the equivalent US PMI manufacturing index). Also look out for...
Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The US dollar rallied sharply against the major currencies overnight as US 10-year bond yields surged back above 1.60%. The dollar index of major currencies rose sharply by 0.58% to 96.22 overnight, more than offsetting the previous day’s falls and leaving major technical support at 95.50 intact once again.
The New Zealand dollar tumbles against its US counterpart amid soaring Treasury yields. The pair is looking to consolidate its recent gains after it rallied above the 30-day moving average (0.6820). The December high at 0.6860 is a major resistance. A bullish close may propel the kiwi to 0.6950. In...
Shares of General Electric Co. surged Tuesday, after long-time non-bull John Walsh, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said the recent selloff has presented an opportunity to buy into the cyclical aerospace recovery play.
