Alabama State

More Potential Severe Weather is on the Way for Central Alabama

By Mary K
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yellowhammer State has gotten through round one of severe weather. We have now turned our attention to monitoring the potential for severe weather over the next few days, especially for this Saturday into Sunday morning. As always, please be sure to check weather conditions as they can change over...

Praise 93.3

Alabama Schools Delay January Opening Due To Snow

The new year kicked off with a significant weather event in Alabama. Due to recent snowfall, many Alabama school systems are delaying their January 3rd opening. Tuscaloosa County School System has officially delayed its January 2022 start due to the impact of winter weather. A post on their Facebook page announced the delay for faculty and staff since students aren't to report back until January 5th.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Several West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties until 8:15p. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES... AT 727 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER PANOLA, OR...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Tornado Warning For West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Marion, Fayette, and Lamar counties until 7:15p. Specifically, southeastern Marion county, northwestern Fayette county, and northeastern Lamar counties are the affected areas. Seek shelter now if you are in those areas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Active Weather Expected Starting on Wednesday for Central Alabama

We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that will start on Wednesday that will continue until early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" which is level 2 out of 5 for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Roanoke. For the rest of the state which is south of that line, there is a “marginal risk" which is a level 1 out of 5.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Flash Flood Warning Issued For Bibb and Shelby Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several West Alabama counties including Bibb and Shelby counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. FLASH FLOOD WARNING. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL. 1039 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

NWS Extends Tornado Watch Area To Include Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has extended the area of affected counties in recent Tornado Watch. an additional five counties have been added to the existing Tornado Watch until 10p. Added counties include:. Greene. Hale. Pickens. Sumter. Tuscaloosa. A Tornado Watch continues until 10p for the counties below. Blount. Cherokee.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Frederick Rowles

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Frederick Rowles of Mt. Harmony Sanctuary of Praise Church located in Cypress, Alabama in West Alabama. Pastor Frederick Rowles currently serves as the esteemed Pastor of Mount Harmony Sanctuary of Praise in Cypress, Alabama. In addition to Teaching and Preaching the Word of God, Pastor Rowles maintains the grounds of the church and does all of the carpentry and handy work at the church.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Qualified Alabama Residents Could Receive Storm Shelter Tax Credit

It’s almost time for income tax season. Did you know that certain Alabamians could receive a storm shelter tax credit?. The Tuscaloosa County EMA announced that beginning in 2022, eligible taxpayers who incur costs for the construction, acquisition or installation of a qualified storm shelter at their primary residence in the state of Alabama will be eligible for an income tax credit for the storm shelter.
ALABAMA STATE
