Q: I’m a 60-year-old single woman who hopefully has all my finances in order. I have beneficiaries on all of my accounts and a will, but I don’t have a trust. Considering the cost of setting up a trust is expensive and the only things I would have to put in it are my house and car, my financial guy suggested setting up a ‘Transfer on Death’ instrument for my home.

