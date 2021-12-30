ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

By Iowa's News Now
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 29, 2022. The...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Governor Reynolds announces $6.2 million in grants for Water Quality Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Reynolds announced that the communities of Adel, Auburn, Boone, Britt, Carlisle, Chariton, Winneshiek County – Festina, Grandview, Hartford, Indianola, Lake Park, McGregor, Mount Ayr, Perry, Treynor and Wheatland have been awarded a total of $6.2 million in grants to advance water quality projects.
DES MOINES, IA
klpw.com

Parson Addresses COVID-19 Response Concerns

State officials are addressing concerns with Missouri's COVID-19 response. COVID cases have been surging in the state and around the country with the rise of the omicron variant. When asked yesterday about the increase, Governor Mike Parson criticized the federal government's response and the CDC for changing guidelines, saying it's been confusing for Missourians. Governor Parson made it clear that there shouldn't be any mandates in place in Missouri. He also responded to reports of people having trouble getting tested in the state by saying the state is not short on tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCCI.com

Iowa unemployment claims up

DES MOINES, Iowa — According toIowa Workforce Development, over 3,700 Iowans filed for unemployment claims for the first time last week. That is up over 400 claims from the week prior. More than 15,500 Iowan continue to file for longer term benefits, which is up more than 1,400 claims...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Signs Proclamation Marking 175th Anniversary Of Iowa Statehood

Today (Tuesday), marks the 175th anniversary of Iowa’s acceptance into the United States as the 29th state. On this date in 1846, President James K. Polk signed the bill formally admitting Iowa to the Union. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation this (Tuesday) morning declaring Dec. 28 as Iowa Statehood Day. Reynolds highlighted the proud history of Iowa’s residents, including its time before statehood.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
wgvunews.org

Michigan governor signs $1.5 billion in business incentives

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday to spend $1.5 billion on economic development efforts for businesses, including possible funds to build a General Motors factory to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the Lansing area. The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from...
MICHIGAN STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation to Support California Counties with Recovery from Winter Storms

December 31, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday proclaimed a state of emergency in several counties across the state to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms. The emergency proclamation supports response and recovery efforts, including expanding access to state resources for counties under the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Signs Bill into Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bill into law:. This legislation was amended by the Senate Finance Committee to include numerous provisions of funding through federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The money, which if not appropriated by year’s end would have gone to other states, such as New York and California, will be used for JFS programs and childcare. Additionally, the Governor and the General Assembly allocated $250 million for law enforcement initiatives, including first responder wellness and violence prevention. The Governor, at the urging of numerous groups and members of the General Assembly, issued a line-item veto of a Senate added provision regarding Step Up To Quality funding. The bill was originally sponsored by Representatives Al Cutrona and DJ Swearingen.
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE-TV

Governor signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio. His signing Wednesday of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proclamation#Governor#Soybeans
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s marijuana legalization efforts should learn from the legal hemp industry | Opinion

Marijuana reform in Missouri has been a hotly contested topic since at least 2016, as thousands of entrepreneurs and commercial entities have competed for access to commercial licensing. In 2018, the New Approach Missouri campaign won the support of 66% of Missouri voters to put a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution. In 2020, […] The post Missouri’s marijuana legalization efforts should learn from the legal hemp industry | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities are up 50% in two weeks

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa nursing homes rose almost 50% over the past two weeks, according to newly released data from state health officials. There were 23 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities last week, compared to 16 two weeks ago, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. The upward spike follows a more […] The post COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities are up 50% in two weeks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Missouri Independent

A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri

The night before the anniversary of a mob incited by false claims of a stolen election storming the U.S. Capitol, one of the main peddlers of the so-called “big lie” is scheduled to be in Missouri.  Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, sent out invitations late last month for a dinner in Jefferson City with Douglas Frank, […] The post A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy