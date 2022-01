While bitcoin is still stuck around $47,000, some DeFi tokens such as YFI, AAVE, and UNI went on a roll in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around $47,000 after failing to overcome $48,000 hours ago. Most altcoins are also untypically calm since the start of the new year, with a few exceptions. Some DeFi tokens, such as UNI and AAVE, have charted more impressive gains.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO