Tesla recalls more than 475,000 cars over safety issues

By Bradly Shankar
mobilesyrup.com
 4 days ago

Tesla is recalling over 475,000 vehicles due to trunk-related safety concerns. The recall specifically applies to 356,309 (2017-2020) Model 3 vehicles and 119,009 Model S electric cars.

mobilesyrup.com

Tesla recalls 475,000 cars in America due to technical defects

Among other things, the company plans to recall all Model 3 cars made between 2017 and 2020, which represents a staggering 356,309 vehicles. Tesla said there is a risk that when opening and closing the luggage compartment, the wiring harness for the rear view camera will be damaged and no image will be displayed.
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Tesla to recall more than 475,000 cars in the US

Tesla is to recall more than 475,000 cars in the US, according to documents filed with the US safety regulator. The electric vehicle firm announced it was recalling 356,309 vehicles because of potential rear-view camera issues affecting 2017-2020 Model 3 Teslas. A further 119,009 Model S vehicles will also be...
Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
hypebeast.com

Tesla Recalls Over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S Cars Due to Camera and Trunk Issues

Is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars in the U.S. over issues with the rearview camera and front trunk. Bloomberg first reported that the company plans to recall all Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 because of an issue rearview camera cable harness. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. This amounts to 356,309 vehicles that may be at an increased risk of a crash.
