Heavy Snow and Rain Expected Across San Diego County on Thursday

Rain fell intermittently on the coast Monday as rain cells moved through the county. Photo by Chris Stone

Heavier precipitation is expected through Thursday, with some mountain areas likely to get up to a foot of snow while widespread showers douse the rest of the area.

National Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Schenk said the new winter storm is predicted to drop one-tenth to a quarter-inch of rain on coastal areas, and a quarter- to a half-inch in the inland valleys and mountains.

“We’re also looking at potential wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, with localized gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains,” she said. “That will make for very difficult traveling conditions.”

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the San Diego County mountains. Forecasters said total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were expected, while some areas above 8,000 feet potentially receiving up to 56 inches.

The new storm is going to be chilly as well as windy.

“The mountains will be 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal, and the coast and inland valleys will be 10 to 15 degrees colder than usual,” Schenk said.

San Diego County has received more rainfall than normal thus far for the rainy season, which began Oct. 1, 2021.

“The average rainfall measured at Lindbergh Field this time of year is 2.63 inches, and we’ve received 3.19 inches so far,” Schenk said.

But there is also some good news in the latest weather report.

“We’re going to start to dry out Friday, and it looks like it will be dry through the weekend and into early next week,” meteorologist Casey Oswant said.