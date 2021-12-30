ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Heavy Snow and Rain Expected Across San Diego County on Thursday

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lAM5_0dZHaBo500
Rain fell intermittently on the coast Monday as rain cells moved through the county. Photo by Chris Stone

Heavier precipitation is expected through Thursday, with some mountain areas likely to get up to a foot of snow while widespread showers douse the rest of the area.

National Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Schenk said the new winter storm is predicted to drop one-tenth to a quarter-inch of rain on coastal areas, and a quarter- to a half-inch in the inland valleys and mountains.

“We’re also looking at potential wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, with localized gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains,” she said. “That will make for very difficult traveling conditions.”

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the San Diego County mountains. Forecasters said total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were expected, while some areas above 8,000 feet potentially receiving up to 56 inches.

The new storm is going to be chilly as well as windy.

“The mountains will be 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal, and the coast and inland valleys will be 10 to 15 degrees colder than usual,” Schenk said.

San Diego County has received more rainfall than normal thus far for the rainy season, which began Oct. 1, 2021.

“The average rainfall measured at Lindbergh Field this time of year is 2.63 inches, and we’ve received 3.19 inches so far,” Schenk said.

But there is also some good news in the latest weather report.

“We’re going to start to dry out Friday, and it looks like it will be dry through the weekend and into early next week,” meteorologist Casey Oswant said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#National Weather Service#Weather Report#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather
Times of San Diego

Most City Offices, Services, Closed for New Year’s Holiday

Most San Diego city offices and services will be closed for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, authorities said Friday. There will be no delay in curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste pickup for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department. Other residents should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy