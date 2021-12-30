Finster still has worldwide interest

As memoir titles go, “The Tom Patterson Years: Cultural Adventures of a Fledgling Scribe” sounds more than a little self-important. You will forgive the author, though, when you learn the source. It was a coinage of the gleefully absurdist rocker Col. Bruce Hampton, one of many characters — in every sense of that word — populating this engaging account of a life lived in constant creative ferment. Patterson seemingly had a hand in every outlet for experimental self-expression all over the South. In this book, he hews closely to his seven years in Georgia’s capital, when he embarked on projects that eventually made him a go-to authority on visionary art, particularly that of Howard Finster and St. EOM.

