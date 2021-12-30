ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finster still has worldwide interest

Cover picture for the articleFolks worldwide still take interest in Howard Finster. Here’s a new story from the U.K. website Far Out written by Mick McStarkey. The article was published on Dec. 23, 2021. From the article:. Howard Finster was...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Author Tom Patterson shares his groovy tales of St. EOM and Howard Finster

As memoir titles go, “The Tom Patterson Years: Cultural Adventures of a Fledgling Scribe” sounds more than a little self-important. You will forgive the author, though, when you learn the source. It was a coinage of the gleefully absurdist rocker Col. Bruce Hampton, one of many characters — in every sense of that word — populating this engaging account of a life lived in constant creative ferment. Patterson seemingly had a hand in every outlet for experimental self-expression all over the South. In this book, he hews closely to his seven years in Georgia’s capital, when he embarked on projects that eventually made him a go-to authority on visionary art, particularly that of Howard Finster and St. EOM.
ATLANTA, GA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Hindu Goddess Sculpture Looted from Temple Returned to India

An ancient sculpture of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from a temple in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh and trafficked for sale in London in the 1980s will be now be returned to India, the Guardian reports. The High Commission of India in London is set to formally accept the return of the antiquity, which depicts a seated female deity with a goat head. The ancient stone icon, which dates back to either the 8th or 9th century, was among a group of yogini Hindu figures that were stolen between 1979 and 1982 from the grounds of a temple...
INDIA
ComicBook

Larry Sellers, Native American Character Actor and Dr. Quinn Star, Dead at 72

Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week of an unknown cause. He was 72. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by his Dr. Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as "the heart and spirit" of the western drama that aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. Sellers served as technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man, across all six seasons of Dr. Quinn and the 1999 television film Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie.
TV & VIDEOS
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
Howard Finster
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
#Visionary Art#Na Ve Art#Outsider Art#Far Out#Baptist
Fareeha Arshad

How the ancient Egyptians' incessant love for cats ultimately led to their downfall

Egypt was perhaps the first civilization that took cats as pets. Over 10,000 years ago, the Egyptian civilization was among the first to domesticate wild cats. Back then, people would regularly spot cats that roamed in their agricultural fields. When the farmers would get bored, they would rub the back of these pretty little wild creatures and offer them scraps that lay around. Those were the first cats to be petted by humans.
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Arts
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Breathtaking True Story Behind King Tut’s Mask

King Tutankhamun's mask was first unearthed when Howard Carter opened the Egyptian pharaoh's coffin in 1925 — and some believe that the ancient tomb unleashed a curse. When British archeologists cracked open Tutankhamun’s gold coffin in 1925, they found themselves face-to-face with the unseeing eyes of the boy king’s death mask. Since then, King Tut’s mask has fascinated the world.
SCIENCE

