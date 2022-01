The cryptocurrency market shows signs of running out of steam almost as soon as it began due to the Christmas rally. As we enter the final stretch of the year, Bitcoin attracts the attention of investors looking for investment opportunities after the correction that began last November, following the achievement of new all-time highs. Therefore, Bitcoin (BTC) runs aground at $50,000 after rebounding to $52,000, before falling towards the support of $47,000. However, "it should be noted that during the 2021 year, the cryptocurrency accumulates a rise of over 80%," commented Diego Morin, analyst at IG Markets.

