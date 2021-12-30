ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Following the continued suspension and cancellation of listing on AIM for Ridgecrest (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at...

ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

From: The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC. On 29 December 2021, The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") purchased 11,527 ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 1,150p per share. The Company's issued share capital consists of 31,413,663 ordinary shares, of...
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - MMH LN

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:. SYQUANT CAPITAL. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from...
ShareCast

Results of Placing and Subscription Raising US$65m

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - National Express Group plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
