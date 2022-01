Electric vehicles are slowly becoming more popular despite some limitations with things like pricing (it’s still pretty expensive compared to regular and hybrid cars) and the availability of charging stations (very important information to have especially for long drives). Waze can at least now contribute to the latter as they are now finally adding support for EV charging stations information on their app. We emphasize the word “finally” since its sister navigation app Google Maps has had this information available for a couple of years already so at least now they are catching up.

