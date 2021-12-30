EXPECT INCREASED ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE FOR NEW YEARS

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day. “Utahns are seeing an increase in statewide DUI enforcement which started Dec. 15, 2021 and continues until Jan. 1, 2022,” said a statement from UHP. “During this time, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be on high alert, looking to get impaired drivers off the roads. UHP will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve.”
