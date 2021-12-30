ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXPECT INCREASED ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE FOR NEW YEARS

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 5 days ago

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such...

mageenews.com

WAFF

State troopers, local law enforcement will have heavy presence on roads New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day, is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road all year. State law enforcement officers here in Alabama want you to celebrate the New Year, but they don’t want you taking any chances in the process, and they will be out in full force on roadways throughout the state to make sure people are driving safely.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Gephardt Daily

Utah Highway Patrol increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day. “Utahns are seeing an increase in statewide DUI enforcement which started Dec. 15, 2021 and continues until Jan. 1, 2022,” said a statement from UHP. “During this time, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be on high alert, looking to get impaired drivers off the roads. UHP will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve.”
UTAH STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Law Enforcement Stepping Up Presence on Roads Over Holidays

The holiday season is known for being merry and bright – but it’s also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to impaired driving. Iowa law enforcement across the state is partnering with the DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this holiday season to remove impaired drivers from the roads and help save lives.
TRAFFIC
State
Mississippi State
hottytoddy.com

MHP to ‘Intensely’ Enforce Safe Travel Over New Year Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will intensify enforcement efforts for the 2021-2022 New Years Holiday Travel Period, which will begin on Thursday at 6 a.m. and conclude on Sunday at midnight. All available Troopers will be called into service to promote safe travel with a particular emphasis placed on high visibility.
TRAVEL
1470 WMBD

Law enforcement out looking for bad drivers through New Year’s

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Santa Claus isn’t the only one who might know when you’re bad or good right about now. As has been the case with other holidays, local and state law enforcement are out through January third moreso than normal, looking for speeding drivers, those not wearing their seat belts, those on their cell phones while driving, and especially drunk drivers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#State Of Mississippi
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Troopers to hit the roads for New Years holiday enforcement period

JACKSON • Anyone planning on ringing in the new year should expect to see more troopers patrolling the state's highways. The Mississippi Highway Patrol's New Years Holiday Travel Period will begin Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 a.m. and continue through Sunday, Jan. 2, at midnight. During the four-day enforcement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mageenews.com

Weight restriction modified on State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has modified the weight restriction on a State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County. The SR 13 bridge was recently inspected, and the inspection documented further deterioration of the structure, which necessitated a load rating analysis. The results of the analysis show there has been a reduction in load capacity.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
News Break
Politics
wflx.com

Law enforcement agencies urge safety on New Year's Eve

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together Friday to promote a safe start to the new year on South Florida roads and waterways. The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a news conference in West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WBIR

Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added New Year's enforcement

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is planning a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period. Troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols and checkpoints for seatbelts, sobriety, and driver’s licenses. The campaign begins at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vicksburg Post

MHP reports two fatalities over New Year’s enforcement period

There were two fatal wrecks on Mississippi highways during the New Year’s holiday — one occurring in Troop C’s jurisdiction, which also covers Warren County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, Jan. 2, at midnight. The period began on Thursday, Dec.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
yourerie

Local police agencies increase enforcement efforts on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in full force throughout the community and police officers are taking to the roads to ensure drinking and driving will not be an issue. Police officers are anticipating high volumes of crowds and individuals on the road. Pennsylvania State Police have implemented sobriety checks throughout the community for anyone that is drinking and driving.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
kchanews.com

Expect Extra Law Enforcement Presence During Holiday Travel

Law enforcement officials, including those in north Iowa are urging Holiday travelers to “Drive Merry, Bright and Sober This Holiday Season.”. The latest “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is in operation through January 1st, 2022 and Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann says you can expect an extra patrol presence on area roads in efforts to ensure safe driving during the holidays.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
rheareview.com

Expect Increased Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

Dayton, TN – Rhea County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 21, 2021, to January 1, 2022, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
RHEA COUNTY, TN

