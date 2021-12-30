EXPECT INCREASED ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE FOR NEW YEARS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day, is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road all year. State law enforcement officers here in Alabama want you to celebrate the New Year, but they don’t want you taking any chances in the process, and they will be out in full force on roadways throughout the state to make sure people are driving safely.

