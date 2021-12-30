Under Armour All-America Game Practice: Day 2 Recap

While some fans will be watching the biggest current names in football during Sunday’s NFL broadcasts, the future of the game will be on display in Orlando, Florida as we get set for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. The annual showcase for the top high school football talent returns at Camping World Stadium for another edition of the best and brightest prospects in the country take the field for an All-Star event. Sunday’s broadcast will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO