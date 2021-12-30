ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Webb Team Releases Sunshield Covers

By Alise Fisher
NASA
 4 days ago

Webb’s engineers have released and rolled up the sunshield covers that protected the thin layers of Webb’s sunshield during launch....

blogs.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NASA

Second and Third Layers of Sunshield Fully Tightened

The Webb team has completed tensioning for the first three layers of the observatory’s kite-shaped sunshield, 47 feet across and 70 feet long. The first layer – pulled fully taut into its final configuration – was completed mid-afternoon. The team began the second layer at 4:09 pm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spacepolicyonline.com

JWST Sunshield Deployment Moving Quickly

After a short break for the team in charge of unfolding the James Webb Space Telescope, work began today on tensioning the sunshield that will protect the sensitive instruments from the heat and light of the Sun. By evening, three of the five layers were successfully in place, an “awesome” achievement.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

NASA presses ahead with Webb space telescope sunshield deployment

Engineers activating the James Webb Space Telescope fine-tuned its electrical power system to better cope with the actual space environment and cooled down slightly warmer-than-expected motors before pressing ahead Monday with final deployment of the observatory's critical sunshade. Bill Ochs, the NASA project manager, said tightening up the sunshade's five...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunshield
parabolicarc.com

Webb Deployment Timeline Adjusted as Team Focuses on Observatory Operations

Taking advantage of its flexible commissioning schedule, the Webb team has decided to focus today on optimizing Webb’s power systems while learning more about how the observatory behaves in space. As a result, the Webb mission operations team has moved the beginning of sunshield tensioning activities to no earlier than tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 3. This will ensure Webb is in prime condition to begin the next major deployment step in its unfolding process.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

James Webb Is About to Stretch Out Its Sunshield

We have been following the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) since its launch on Christmas day as it continues toward its final destination as well as its journey to unfurl into its final shape. A few days ago we brought you news of the telescope beginning to extend its primary and secondary mirrors, a deployment that was deemed very high risk due to its unique nature.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

James Webb’s sunshield extended to its full 47-foot width

Following a successful launch on Christmas day, the James Webb Space Telescope is currently heading through space, having traveled almost 500,000 miles from Earth. It is just over halfway to its eventual destination: The L2 orbit, called a Lagrange point, where it will move around the sun in a complex path. As James Webb travels it is slowly unfolding its various hardware which had to be folded up origami-style to fit into the Ariane 5 rocket which launched it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASA

With Webb’s Mid-Booms Extended, Sunshield Takes Shape

With the successful extension of Webb’s second sunshield mid-boom, the observatory has passed another critical deployment milestone. Webb’s sunshield now resembles its full, kite-shaped form in space. Engineers began to deploy the second (starboard) mid-boom at 6:31 p.m. EST and completed the process at about 10:13 p.m. EST.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa’s galaxy-scouring James Webb Space Telescope completes crucial sunshield unfurling stage

The James Webb Telescope has successfully deployed part of its sunshield, one of the vital stages in its unfurling that will help scientists look further back in time than ever before.The telescope was sent into space on Christmas Day, but that was only one part of its lengthy launch process; it must also unfurl its 18-segment mirror which will take place over a matter of weeks.Three days after its initial launch, a key step in this process was completed. The Forward Unitized Pallet Structure (UPS) section of its sunshield was unfurled over a four-hour period. The heat shield is made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Webb Team Begins Process of Extending Deployable Tower Assembly

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. EST today, engineering teams began the process of extending Webb’s Deployable Tower Assembly (DTA). When deployed, the DTA will create space between the spacecraft and the telescope, to allow for better thermal isolation and provide room for the sunshield to deploy. This deployment is expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Webb Space Telescope Antenna Released and Tested

Shortly after 10 am EST on December 26, the Webb team began the process of releasing the gimbaled antenna assembly, or GAA, which includes Webb’s high-data-rate dish antenna. This antenna will be used to send at least 28.6 Gbytes of science data down from the observatory, twice a day. The team has now released and tested the motion of the antenna assembly — the entire process took about one hour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA Says Webb’s Excess Fuel Likely to Extend its Lifetime Expectations

After a successful launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Dec. 25, and completion of two mid-course correction maneuvers, the Webb team has analyzed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime. (The minimum baseline for the mission is five years.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Biden-Harris Administration Extends Space Station Operations Through 2030

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to extend International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, and to work with our international partners in Europe (ESA, European Space Agency), Japan (JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Canada (CSA, Canadian Space Agency), and Russia (State Space Corporation Roscosmos) to enable continuation of the groundbreaking research being conducted in this unique orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Station Residents Wrap Up 2021 With Spacesuits and Dragon Work

The astronauts and cosmonauts of Expedition 66 worked throughout Wednesday on U.S. and Russian spacesuits. The orbital residents will also end 2021 working on life science and cargo operations aboard the International Space Station. Among the 6,500 pounds of cargo delivered aboard the SpaceX Cargo Dragon on Dec. 22 were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

ISS Daily Summary Report – 12/28/2021

Advanced Plant EXperiment-07 (APEX-07): The crew configured both Veggie Facilities for initial APEX-07 operations, preparation, and insertion of thirty Petri Plates per Veggie facility. APEX-07 examines how changes in gravity and other environmental factors associated with spaceflight affect plants at the level of gene expression. Previous research shows that microgravity conditions during spaceflight affects which genes turn on or off, which proteins are present and in what amounts, and the modifications made to those proteins. All of these processes are controlled by RNA, and this investigation analyzes the role of RNA regulation on gene expression during spaceflight in both roots and shoots of plants.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

