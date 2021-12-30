Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western...panhandlepost.com
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western...panhandlepost.com
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0