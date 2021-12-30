ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Panhandle Post

Crawford woman dies in Panhandle accident

MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle accident in the Nebraska Panhandle region. The Nebraska State Patrol says Lois Hanley of Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene following the rollover accident Wednesday evening. The Omaha World-Herald reports that her husband, Martin Hanley, was...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kingsville, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Accidents
Grain Valley, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Grain Valley, MO
Panhandle Post

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Osha#Trench#Accident#Ap#Kmbc Tv#Preferred Plumbing Inc
Panhandle Post

Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people during the holiday weekend following several incidents across the state. Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 321. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In a search of the vehicle, troopers located 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills, and smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana, and prescription pills. The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska food company and its insurer want a warehouse company to pay them more then $400,000 because a shipment of bacon was destroyed inside one of its warehouses in Lincoln last year. Omaha food manufacturer Westin Inc. and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company filed a...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy