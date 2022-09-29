ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Say Goodbye to Early Morning Puffiness With This $21 Facial Tool

By Kelsey Mulvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Whoever called it “ beauty sleep ” clearly never thought about the morning after-effects of those snooze sessions. In a perfect world, you’d wake up bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. But, contrary to popular belief, you did not wake up like this. Instead, you’re working with dark circles, crusty flakes in the corners of your eyes, and some serious puffiness.

We have yet to find a magic spell to cure all of our morning beauty blunders, but if you want to take care of that puffiness, Esarora’s Ice Roller has you covered. And, it even relieves migraines.

Think of this pick as the cooler (literally) and bigger sister to your favorite jade roller . It’s designed to be rolled along your skin in an upward motion to alleviate muscle pain, sculpt your jawline, and promote lymphatic circulation. (Psst…it can also calm your skin, prevent the appearance of wrinkles, and keep any redness to a minimum. The result? A puff-free appearance.)


Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye

$18.99, originally $20.99



Buy now
Sign Up

Of course, there’s more to Esarora’s Ice Roller than its beauty-boosting benefits. The brand claims this roller can offer relief from a troublesome headache, making it a quick fix after spending too much time staring at your screen. And, since it’s made with durable plastics, you can actually store this in your freezer for the ultimate ahhh effect. It’s no wonder why it has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon, a 4.6/5 rating on the site, and a covetable “Amazon’s Choice” badge.

Esarora’s Ice Roller is an easy way to bring a little bit of self-care into your space; however, you don’t need to spend spa prices on this game-changing find. Available in seven vibrant shades, you can buy this roller for as little as $21. We’ve spent more on fancy, shmancy eye cream, making this pick a no-brainer.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynfk4_0dZHPnpQ00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Can't Get Over the 'Amazing Transformation' This $7 Curl Spray Left to Their Damaged Hair

Calling all curly-haired Queens: we may have the solution to detangling those curls and making your hair as bouncy as ever (without breaking the bank!) Whether you’re looking for something for you to achieve your hair goals or help your child gain haircare habits, it’s never too early (or too late!) to get started. Thanks to Amazon, we can get the shiny, healthy curls of our dreams for only $7. Buy: SoCozy Curl Spray $7.99 The SoCozy, Curl Spray LeaveIn Conditioner is a powerful detangling spray that’s perfect for conditioning curls of any kind for kids and adults alike. Made with olive oil,...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This $9 Long Lasting & Effective Moisture Stick Can Help You Easily Reduce Dark Circles & Puffiness

While we love the winter wonderland vibe winter brings and the sweater season fall brings, we’re not a fan of what they do to our skin. Our lips get even more chapped, our dark circles come out more, and our skin turns into a lizard with how dry and patchy it gets. It’s nothing to be ashamed of; it happens to everyone! But that doesn’t make it any less annoying to deal with when you’re applying your everyday makeup. We can apply over a dozen skincare products in the AM and end up with a dry patch on your cheek in...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Firming Cream Is Like 'an Instant Mini Eye Lift' in a Jar

Try as we may, sometimes getting enough sleep is too tall an order — a habit that can show up by way of tired, puffy eyes. Fear not, because that’s where a solid skincare routine comes into play, helping to restore your skin’s youthful glow despite a lack of z’s. But if you’re skeptical about the benefits of eye cream for actually helping to minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, you’ll want to check out this top-rated pick from REN Skincare, which shoppers can an “instant mini eye lift in a jar.” With nearly 600 stellar reviews from online...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Retinol Capsules ‘New Skin In a Jar’ & It’s On Sale Early for Prime Day

No matter if you’re well-versed in beauty or not, you probably know that retinol is one of skincare’s superstar ingredients that smooths lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. But finding a product with a safe dose of retinol that doesn’t irritate the skin, yet still provides visible results can be overwhelming at times. Luckily, you don’t have to search far for an exceptional retinol product — RoC’s Retinol Correxion Smoothing Capsules are effective and give the best glowing results, that even celebrities love using them. The Retinol Correxion Smoothing Capsules are an easy-use overnight treatment that leaves skin bright and renewed when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Posts a Brand-New Pic of All Her Kids & Psalm is a Whole Mood

Kim Kardashian and her kids are feelin’ the love in Italy during Milan Fashion Week — or at least North, Saint, and Chicago seem to be having fun. Psalm, Kim and ex Kanye West’s youngest child, looks like he would rather be anywhere but in a fancy Italian hotel being photographed with the rest of his fam. The Kardashians star posted a behind-the-scenes look of the Dolce & Gabbana SS/23 Milan Fashion Week show, starting with a stunning family portrait. Kim poses with her four children for a black and white photo with the simple caption “Amore.” But take a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Disney Dinnerware & the Set Makes a Great Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We usually head to Costco for grocery shopping. There’s the rush to the bakery section to load up on pumpkin pies and other seasonal treats, and then we usually look at the frozen section and paper goods, too. But Costco always has something else to catch our eye (and fill our carts), from furniture to clothing. That’s why it’s also one of our favorite places to shop for holiday gifts. You can often find unique and exclusive items at Costco, and the latest product that’s caught our attention is perfect for Disney fans.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This $15 Effective Wine Filter Has Customers Praising It For Ending Their Wine Headaches

Sometimes, after a long day, nothing beats unwinding with a glass of wine. When work is done, the kids are asleep, and you can finally get some much-needed time for yourself. Whether you prefer red or white, you snag your favorite, queue up a show you want to watch, and get ready for relaxation. Alas, sometimes that relaxing glass results in a not so relaxing wine headache. But thanks to TikTok, there may be a solution to that: The Wand Wine Purifier. We’ve seen a bunch of videos on this product, including one from a TikToker by the screen name @justtryit.jti....
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puff#Beauty Products#Spa#Esarora S Ice Roller
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Acne Treatment Instantly Relieves Severely Deep & Painful Bumps

Nowadays, there are a ton of skincare products that take care of acne breakouts for a clearer complexion. Serums, spot treatments, cleansers, toners, patches, and moisturizers are all ideal remedies to start with. But if you haven’t found a holy grail-like treatment that tackles even the deepest of bumps, we’ve got you covered. Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment is designed as an over-the-counter prescription for those who suffer from severe types of acne, especially cystic acne. Dealing with painful acne too? This Murad product is definitely a go-to solution for acne control and long-term relief as well. And we’re not...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

No Kitchen Is Complete Without This $7 Tool That Shoppers Say is the ‘Greatest Pizza Slicer’ They’ve Ever Owned

Whether it’s a mixer or a tiny TikTok tool, nothing is too small — or too great — for our kitchens. For years we’ve been working to create a kitchen that Martha Stewart herself would swoon over. We have the appliances, the tools that make everything easier, cleaning supplies — you get the idea, we’re obsessed with kitchen tools. But sometimes when we’re shopping, we take a bit of a gamble. Sometimes a TikTok famous product that looks amazing has some mixed reviews and it can be stressful. So why not treat yourself to a little kitchen tool with five...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Pet Parents Are Amazed at How Well This Anti-Itch Conditioner Works on Their Dogs & Cats

Pet parents love their fur babies just like human babies, and nothing makes a mom or dad feel worse than when their child is suffering. One of the most common issues for dogs and cats is skin irritation, and it can truly make them miserable. Whether caused by dry and cold weather, bacteria, fungus, or fleas and other little critters, itchy and inflamed skin can make pets scratch aggressively, lose fur, and give you those sad eyes that just make your heart break into pieces. So what to do when your dog or cat is basically begging you in their...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’

Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you sleep. Not to mention, it’s an excellent hack for supple skin in all the right places. Our mission at SheKnows...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Reddit is Fiercely Divided Over a Dad’s Choice to Leave His Stepchild and Biological Kids Equal Inheritance Money

Reddit has reached a complete standstill over a dad, his kids and his inheritance money. The dad took to the forum to explain the conundrum and ask if he’s TA here. Some context: the Reddit user married his wife four years ago and she has a 12-year-old son. He has two children of his own from a previous marriage, who are 34 and 32. When he was raising his two kids, there was an emotional distance in the relationship. “Their mother and I were constantly fighting (she was a SAHM, while I was running a business to varying degrees of success),”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Buffy Is Having a Rare Sale on All of Their Best-Selling Bedding

We all know the importance of sleep health and a big part of that is having a comfortable place to drift off at night. While we generally focus on getting a supportive mattress and pillows, the effect of the right sheets and blankets are also key. Quality linens can be super expensive, but we’ve got amazing news: a selection of Buffy bedding best sellers are on sale right now, so you can splurge on fresh sheets, comforters, duvets, and blankets without busting your budget. If you haven’t heard of Buffy bedding before, you’re in for a treat. The company is on...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Nordstrom Is the Most Underrated Place to Buy Holiday Decor & Tons of Items Are Already on Sale

If you listen closely enough, you might just start to hear the faintest ringing of jingle bells because Christmas is only 83 days away! Santa and his elves are busy making toys at the North Pole, and Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer are deep into training for hauling that sleigh around the globe in less than three months. Down here in the real world, holiday decor and Halloween decorations are battling for retail space as merrymakers and tricksters start decking the halls for the seasons that offer the most options for festive displays. While you know to check...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Viral & ‘Powerful’ Under-$25 Waterproof Speaker With Over 22,000 Reviews Is a ‘Must-Have’ for the Bathroom

To continue our never-ending search to make our bathrooms a haven, we found another viral TikTok product to add to our carts ASAP. Back in Oct. 2020, a TikToker by the name of Kenzie Rae or @misskenzierae posted a now-viral video of must-have Amazon products for your shower. Everything on there was amazing (including the silicone hairbrush!), but we’re really swooning over the waterproof speaker she had. She raved about the “great sound” and how easy it was to hang up anywhere. So obviously, we ran to Amazon immediately!  Buy: INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $23.99 The INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker is a...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner’s ‘Absolute Fave’ Hair Oil ‘Works Miracles’ on Damaged Hair & Taming Frizz — Get it 20% Off Now

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to giving us all the deets on her lifestyle choices. Whether it’s the latest sneakers or leggings, her go-to products are always on our radar. Just recently, Garner shared her hair care routine on TikTok, and luckily, you don’t have to search far and wide to shop her faves. All the products she uses to maintain her gorgeous locks are from the luxury hair care brand, Virtue. Right now, Virtue is having a 20 percent off sitewide sale, so just like Garner, you can give your hair the love it deserves. Wonder what’s worth getting?...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Parents Call This Gentle & Effective $5 Diaper Rash Tool a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Relieving Their Newborns’ Discomfort

Being an adult is rough, but so is being a baby. Your teeth are coming in, you’re screaming all the time, and then you get diaper rash: these poor babies were just welcomed into the world, and now there’s a bunch of pain. But as parents, we can help alleviate that pain whenever we can. From teething toys to diaper rash paste, we’re trying to get everything handy when disaster strike. When diaper rash and itchy skin come a-knockin, we have this $5 cream to battle it. Buy: Boudreaux Butt Paste $4.94 The Boudreaux’s Butt Paste Maximum Strength Diaper Rash Ointment is a...
JACKIE KENNEDY
SheKnows

This Woman's Boyfriend Is Pressuring Her to Track Her Exercise & Reddit Has Thoughts

Exercise is a highly personal activity. Some do it to reach or maintain quantifiable fitness goals; others do it to experience the mental and emotional benefits of regular movement. There’s no right or wrong way to incorporate exercise into your life — which is precisely why this Redditor is so annoyed at her boyfriend, who has been pressuring her to track her runs and share the data with him. User @runningdali made a pitstop at the /AmITheAsshole Subreddit for some insight into a complicated situation with her boyfriend. She and her BF are both avid runners, although they usually go for...
FITNESS
SheKnows

5 Fall Comfort Foods to Keep You Warm & Cozy This Season

Fall is finally here! And I for one, couldn’t be happier. I may be in the minority here, but fall is my favorite season for a number of reasons. First, there are so many activities to partake in from apple picking to visiting haunted houses and pumpkin patches. Secondly, there’s nothing like walking outside and seeing the yellow and red of the leaves (and also not immediately breaking into a sweat the minute you leave your house). But believe it or not, what really makes fall great for me is the food that somehow tastes better when it’s crisp outside....
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

SheKnows

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy