Say Goodbye to Early Morning Puffiness With This $21 Facial Tool

Whoever called it “ beauty sleep ” clearly never thought about the morning after-effects of those snooze sessions. In a perfect world, you’d wake up bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. But, contrary to popular belief, you did not wake up like this. Instead, you’re working with dark circles, crusty flakes in the corners of your eyes, and some serious puffiness.

We have yet to find a magic spell to cure all of our morning beauty blunders, but if you want to take care of that puffiness, Esarora’s Ice Roller has you covered. And, it even relieves migraines.

Think of this pick as the cooler (literally) and bigger sister to your favorite jade roller . It’s designed to be rolled along your skin in an upward motion to alleviate muscle pain, sculpt your jawline, and promote lymphatic circulation. (Psst…it can also calm your skin, prevent the appearance of wrinkles, and keep any redness to a minimum. The result? A puff-free appearance.)

Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye$18.99, originally $20.99





Buy now

Sign Up



Of course, there’s more to Esarora’s Ice Roller than its beauty-boosting benefits. The brand claims this roller can offer relief from a troublesome headache, making it a quick fix after spending too much time staring at your screen. And, since it’s made with durable plastics, you can actually store this in your freezer for the ultimate ahhh effect. It’s no wonder why it has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon, a 4.6/5 rating on the site, and a covetable “Amazon’s Choice” badge.

Esarora’s Ice Roller is an easy way to bring a little bit of self-care into your space; however, you don’t need to spend spa prices on this game-changing find. Available in seven vibrant shades, you can buy this roller for as little as $21. We’ve spent more on fancy, shmancy eye cream, making this pick a no-brainer.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents :