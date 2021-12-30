ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

List of Valley restaurants closing for NYE grows

By Michael Reiner, Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 10 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The list of local restaurants having to close for New Year’s Eve is growing.

The latest to announce that they will be closed because of COVID-19 is Aqua Pazzo in Boardman.

Owners wrote that they will be closed Thursday night and also on New Year’s Eve.

“We tried every possible way to get through the next few days but found it an impossible task. What’s important now is keeping one another healthy so we can reopen sometime next week,” owners wrote in a social media post.

Michael Alberini’s Restaurant in Boardman will be closed for New Year’s Eve weekend due to an unexpected staff shortage.

Michael Alberini & Staff made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. The staff stated that they deeply regret their decision and that they anticipate returning to normal hours on Tuesday, January 4.

The Federal in Youngstown announced Tuesday that they will be closed on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 concerns. Their Miracle on the Federal event is canceled.

According to a Facebook post , The Federal in Downtown Youngstown said it was a tough decision, but the well-being of the community is their top priority.

The business will be closed until 2022, but the post did not say when they planned to reopen.

WKBN

Fire safety tips during winter

That's because we're heating our homes to stay comfortable on those long winter nights. But. you don't have to sacrifice your comfort for safety. You just need to be especially careful if you're using a space heater.
