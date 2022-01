Manchester City could extend their lead in the Premier League in their match against Arsenal on Saturday.Pep Guardiola’s side are currently eight points clear of second and third place Chelsea and Liverpool after yet another victory in the league. They defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a Phil Foden strike.The defending champions may be starting to stride away with the title but boss Guardiola says the title race isn’t over yet.Follow Arsenal vs Man City LIVE!He said: “Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is the champion of Europe and Liverpool have been our big rival in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO