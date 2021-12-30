ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Douglas County reports first case of omicron variant

By Chelsea Hunt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County has officially had its first case of the omicron variant. Health officials said...

James Bond ?
2d ago

wake up people the Omicron virus is nothing but a head cold and it's the flu season there's going to be a lot of people showing up with a head cold in the old days we just take some aspirin and stay in bed and get better now everyone has to run out and panic like they're all going to die from the plague

