Sports

OTM Open Thread 12/30: It is Thursday

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday everyone. Another day of nothing on the Boston sports...

www.overthemonster.com

The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Boston Sports
CBS Boston

Peter King Speculates That Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Would Be On Monday Night Of Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — This year’s postseason will feature a Monday night game to conclude “Super Wild Card Weekend.” Might the Patriots be so fortunate — or unfortunate — to partake? Longtime NFL writer Peter King believes that may be the case. In his Monday morning column, the plugged-in King speculated that if the Patriots and Bills end up matching up for a playoff meeting, then the Monday night window makes a lot of sense from the league’s perspective. “As of this moment, my money would be on a New England-Buffalo show for the first-ever Monday night wild-card game,” King wrote. “The AFC, in fact, is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Love What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday. Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bengals Are Patriots’ Most Likely Opponent For Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot still up in the air in the NFL heading into Week 18. A lot in the air. That includes where the Patriots will slot into the postseason picture. The Patriots are in the playoffs, sitting in the five-seed as an AFC Wild Card team, but they can finish just about anywhere in the conference. They still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if a lot of cards fall their way. The AFC East will be up for grabs if the Bills have a hiccup against the Jets. The only spot the Patriots...
NFL
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, David Ortiz, Chaim Bloom

As we sit here now officially in 2022, Sean McAdam looks ahead to the coming year and why this 2022 season figures to be such a compelling one for the Boston Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Jason Mastrodonato, meanwhile, looks at some new years resolutions for the organization....
MLB
Over the Monster

New Year’s resolutions for the Red Sox

Welcome to 2022. Generally speaking, I think most of us are hoping for a better year than last, but looking at things strictly from the perspective of the Boston Red Sox, there was little to complain about. In a year in which they were expected to be fringe contenders at best, they ended up just a couple of wins away from a World Series berth. It was an undoubtedly positive year. That being said, there is always room for improvement. Just like the rest of us do, Red Sox players, coaches, and executives could certainly make some resolutions to make this year better than last, and I’m here to help. Below are eight employees (plus another guy) of the Red Sox, and a resolution they should make for 2022. The hope is that they are not like the rest of us in the sense that they actually stick to their goal.
BASEBALL
Over the Monster

Potential offseason target: Bryan Reynolds

We are now into January and into 2022, which is important for baseball fans as reports indicated that, at this point, the league and players are finally expected to start talking about important economic issues, hopefully getting us closer to the end of this lockout. Obviously I won’t be holding my breath considering how any negotiations between these two sides have gone in the recent past, but hopefully we can start to gear up for transactions to start up again at some point in the foreseeable future.
NFL
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Matt Barnes, Jim Corsi, Rob Manfred

As we wait for the lockout to end and transactions to start back up, Chad Jennings takes a look at the Boston Red Sox depth chart as things stand now, including both the major-league outlook as well as the prospect depth at the positions. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) Meanwhile, Sean...
MLB
The Spun

ESPN Computer Reveals Its Latest Super Bowl Prediction

With two weeks to go in the NFL’s 2021 regular season, who do you see meeting in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles?. ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction. The Football Power Index has updated its prediction for the Super Bowl heading into Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Derrick Henry News

The Titans might be getting their best offensive weapon back for the playoffs. Head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that running back Derrick Henry is getting some practice work in. Vrabel also said that they’re discussing opening the window for him to return...
NFL
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 12/24: It is Friday

Happy Friday everyone, and merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate. Just as a note for you all, we’re going to be mostly dark the next few days so people can enjoy their holiday. I’ll try to remember to post an Open Thread every day, but other than that we’re not going to be posting anything new this weekend. We’ll be back to normal on Monday. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.
Japers' Rink

Holiday Weekend Open Thread

Whether you’re opening presents under the tree or enjoying a Chinese food feast and some movies - or just having a nice, chilly Saturday - we invite you to use this space to talk hockey, talk non-hockey, and to enjoy each others’ company. Happy December 25th!
CELEBRATIONS
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 1/3: It is Monday

Happy Monday! It’s the first week of 2022. Soon there may be lockout negotiations and a baseball season. No Celtics, Bruins, or Patriots tonight. Talk about what you want, think about the new year, and be good to one another.
SPORTS

