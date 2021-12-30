ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Afternoon forecast: 24, cloudy, occasional flurries

By Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be below freezing the next seven days, with...

video.startribune.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
KGET

Cloudy weather on the way: Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We can expect cloudy weather and relatively warm temperatures on the way this week. Bakersfield reached a couple of degrees above average today, and the National Weather Service predicts a gradual warmup peaking on Thursday. We may encounter patchy and dense fog in the valley overnight, posing a ‘moderate to high […]
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Cloudy and Cold with Gradual Afternoon Clearing

The sky is cloudy but the sky will be clearing and the sun should return for most places this afternoon, but highs will be struggling to climb out to the 30s for many locations. The winds will gradually decrease today as well, but it is certainly giving the cold air an extra bite today.
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
