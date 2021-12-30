ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-De Kock quits tests but stays on for South Africa in white ball cricket

Cover picture for the articlePRETORIA (Reuters) – Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from test cricket, another blow to South Africa’s brittle top six batting line-up in the longest format of the game that has seen them lose a number of established internationals in the last few years. De Kock...

The Independent

Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.Australia's players and support staff got the all-clear...
WORLD
The Independent

Fresh Covid concerns hit England’s preparations for fourth Ashes Test

England’s preparations for the fourth Ashes Test fell victim to more Covid chaos on Sunday, with local net bowlers removed from their latest training session on the same day head coach Chris Silverwood joined the growing ranks of positive cases.Silverwood has been isolating with his family in Melbourne ever since one of them tested positive after the Boxing Day Test and a further case in their group takes the total number among the wider England party to nine.He was already resigned to missing the new year game in Sydney but his diagnosis, without symptoms, settles the issue. He will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jos Buttler committed to Test game despite disappointment of early Ashes loss

Jos Buttler insists he is committed to a future in Test cricket and is not planning to give up on the format after the disappointment of the Ashes.After three crushing defeats in a row at the hands of Australia, England’s hopes of regaining the urn are over with two games still to play and this winter’s trip looks set to be a watershed moment for the team.Those in leadership positions – from head coach Chris Silverwood to captain Joe Root and their higher-ups at the England and Wales Cricket Board – have already come under scrutiny but there has...
SPORTS
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
SPORTS
The Independent

England recall ‘caged tiger’ Stuart Broad for Sydney Test

England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia make one change for Sydney Test as Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head

Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.Head tested positive for Covid-19 after the series-clinching victory in Melbourne and has not made the journey to Sydney, opening up a return for Khawaja.The 35-year-old has been performing 12th man duties throughout the Ashes and now gets his chance to contribute in the Baggy Green for the first time since the famous 2019 Test at Headingley where Ben Stokes fashioned an unforgettable England win.D Warner, M Harris, M Labuschagne, S Smith, U Khawaja, C Green, A Carey...
SPORTS
AFP

Wagner strikes as Bangladesh 70-1 in reply to New Zealand's 328

Neil Wagner interrupted a confident Bangladesh response to New Zealand's first innings 328 Sunday by snapping up the wicket of Shadman Islam as Bangladesh reached 70 for one at tea on day two of the first Test. Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Williamson had all toiled without success as Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy launched the Bangladesh reply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But with his first ball after the mid-afternoon drinks break, Wagner fired a low full toss at Shadman and took a diving catch on his follow-through to have the opener caught and bowled for 22 and leave the visitors on 43-1. The day so far belonged to Bangladesh, who ripped through the last five New Zealand wickets for the addition of only 70 runs and then reduced the deficit to 258 with nine wickets in hand by tea.
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root confident adversity can bring his England side closer together

Joe Root believes the combination of Ashes defeat and Covid complications could bring his England side together in adversity.Any hopes of reclaiming the urn were left behind in 2021 after heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne and the new year has hardly done much to lift the gloom ahead of Wednesday’s fourth Test.Instead, the backroom team has been stretched to breaking point in Sydney by the enforced absences of head coach Chris Silverwood Jon Lewis, Jeetan Patel and Darren Veness – all of whom are isolating with the virus.Even when England sent for cavalry, in the shape of...
SPORTS
AFP

Boland keeps place, Khawaja only change for Australia in 4th Test

Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held his place as Australia made only one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney which begins on Wednesday. Batsman Usman Khawaja was confirmed in the team announced Tuesday as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head. Khawaja last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Paceman Boland, who was man-of-the-match on Test debut with his 6-7 in Australia's crushing innings win to clinch the series in Melbourne, kept his place with Josh Hazlewood again unavailable with a side strain. "Scotty gets a go. Josh Hazlewood had a few bowls and Jhye Richardson a bit similar, but they were not quite up to 100 percent," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
CHRIS SILVERWOOD
WREG

‘Moral compass’: Requiem for South Africa’s Archbishop Tutu

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been remembered at a state funeral Saturday for his Nobel Peace Prize-earning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin […]
SOCIETY
AFP

Devastating fire revives at South African parliament

Smoke and flames re-emerged from the upper floors of South Africa's parliament on Monday hours after the blaze was declared under control, as police confirmed they had charged a man with starting the inferno that engulfed the building. The blaze, which broke out at around 5 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, was initially brought under control after a struggle that stretched into the night, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But in the late afternoon on Monday, spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire had restarted in a part of the Cape Town complex -- the roof of the building housing the National Assembly. The city's Fire and Rescue Service said on WhatsApp: "The wind has been getting steadily stronger and ignited the smouldering wood inside the roof void space, parts of which are not accessible for dousing or dampening."
HOUSING
AFP

Wind restarts fire engulfing South Africa's parliament

A fire engulfing South Africa's parliament continued to rage as night fell on Cape Town on Monday, after strong winds reignited the blaze that firefighters had declared under control just hours earlier. A 49-year-old man has been charged over starting the inferno which broke out early Sunday and has devastated the parliament complex, collapsing the roof of the National Assembly and threatening historic treasures. After a struggle that stretched into Sunday night, the fire was believed to have been brought under control, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But temperatures in the smouldering houses of parliament were still around 100 degrees Celsius (210 degrees Fahrenheit), rescue workers warned.
ENVIRONMENT

