Cricket-De Kock quits tests but stays on for South Africa in white ball cricket

Neil Wagner interrupted a confident Bangladesh response to New Zealand's first innings 328 Sunday by snapping up the wicket of Shadman Islam as Bangladesh reached 70 for one at tea on day two of the first Test. Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Williamson had all toiled without success as Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy launched the Bangladesh reply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But with his first ball after the mid-afternoon drinks break, Wagner fired a low full toss at Shadman and took a diving catch on his follow-through to have the opener caught and bowled for 22 and leave the visitors on 43-1. The day so far belonged to Bangladesh, who ripped through the last five New Zealand wickets for the addition of only 70 runs and then reduced the deficit to 258 with nine wickets in hand by tea.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO