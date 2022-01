As the first in her family to pursue a college education, Keiser University learner Natalie Jeudy is thankful that her younger siblings are also working toward degrees of their own. “Completing my degree is important not only for me but also for my family. As the firstborn, I am grateful to set a good example for my siblings and to motivate them to stretch to greater heights academically and career-wise,” said Jeudy, a Keiser University West Palm Beach campus freshman whose sisters Falinda and Pascale are pursuing degrees of their own.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO