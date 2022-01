Georgia and Alabama will face off once again in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The two contenders not only competed in the same setting four years ago, but also a month ago, in the 2021 SEC Championship. Alabama won that game 41-24. Georgia came into that matchup ranked No. 1 and with the nation's top defense, but allowed Alabama to rack up 536 yards from scrimmage and score 24 more points than any other opponent had against Georgia this season. Speaking to reporters via Zoom on Monday, Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson. said they cannot take for granted the outcome of the first game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO