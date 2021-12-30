Anthony Lynn Told John Madden He Was Barack Obama When Contacted

PHILADELPHIA — To football fans of a certain generation, the sound of John Madden’s voice brings on a wave of nostalgia and a rush of sensory recall. The sound of John Madden’s voice means it’s 4:46 p.m. on a late-autumn Sunday. Outside, it’s chilly, and the light is fading. Inside, a big pot of spaghetti sauce is burbling on the stove — maybe in your house, it was red gravy; in mine, it was sauce — or a roast is browning in the oven. You’re in middle school, or high school, or home from college for the weekend. You’re sitting on the couch with your dad, your brothers, your uncles, your friends. The Eagles are playing the Giants at the Meadowlands or the Cowboys at Veterans Stadium. The game is on CBS or Fox. Pat Summerall is letting the action speak for itself, and John Madden is teaching you football and making it so much damn fun.

