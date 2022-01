State officials are addressing concerns with Missouri's COVID-19 response. COVID cases have been surging in the state and around the country with the rise of the omicron variant. When asked yesterday about the increase, Governor Mike Parson criticized the federal government's response and the CDC for changing guidelines, saying it's been confusing for Missourians. Governor Parson made it clear that there shouldn't be any mandates in place in Missouri. He also responded to reports of people having trouble getting tested in the state by saying the state is not short on tests.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO