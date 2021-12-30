ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford has been outstanding in the 4th quarter this season

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMkeC_0dZGzrKf00

Matthew Stafford may not have had a ton of team success during his 12 years with the Detroit Lions, but he was still a clutch quarterback who often led fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. He hasn’t had to come from behind much with the Rams, but his play in the fourth quarter has been fantastic.

This season, Stafford has completed 70.9% of his passes in the fourth quarter, throwing 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions. His passer rating of 123.5 is the best among qualified quarterbacks, and he’s second in completion percentage behind only Tua Tagovailoa.

Pro Football Focus has graded him as the best quarterback in the fourth quarter, edging out Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert on the site’s scale.

Only three quarterbacks have more fourth-quarter touchdown passes than Stafford this year and he’s one of just three players with zero interceptions on at least 100 attempts in the final frame.

Stafford has made his share of mistakes this season, throwing costly interceptions deep in the Rams’ own territory, but he’s stepped up in the fourth quarter and played just about mistake-free football.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Matthew Stafford Tosses Two Interceptions against Ravens

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are all too familiar with the struggles of Matthew Stafford. All throughout his tenure in Motown, Stafford was plagued with tossing interceptions at inopportune times. With the postseason just around the corner, the 33-year-old quarterback is having a nightmarish start for the Los Angeles Rams...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
NFL
FanSided

Matthew Stafford’s third turnover reminiscent of Jared Goff frustrations

As the LA Rams squeaked into the 2020 NFL Playoffs one year ago, one of the most frustrating parts of the Rams season-long performance was the fact that the team turned over the football 25 times. The Rams had plenty of games in that season that slipped through their hands because the Rams could not maintain a handle on the football.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
FanSided

LA Rams Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp means more than records

The chemistry between LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp may not have been instantaneous. But it has certainly been pronounced. In this LA Rams offense, the balance has been the name of the game over the past four seasons. Under the leadership of former quarterback Jared Goff, no receiver was targetted more often than 139 times.
NFL
FanSided

Matthew Stafford needs his best this week to beat the Ravens

The veneer finish to LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was incredible. From the moment the season started, the offense was suddenly capable of scoring from anywhere on the football field, with less than a minute required to do so. With that much horsepower under the hood, the Rams quickly fell into the rut of “Stafford will pull this one out,” at least until he could no longer do so.
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens snag pick-six from Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, his fourth of the season

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens jumped out to an early lead against the Los Angeles Rams with a rare sight for the Ravens and an all-too-familiar one for the Rams. Ravens safety Chuck Clark's 17-yard interception return for a touchdown put Baltimore ahead 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Ravens entered Sunday's game with the second-fewest interceptions in the NFL with six. Baltimore had been one of seven teams without a defensive touchdown this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
FanSided

Details of Antonio Brown meltdown keep getting more bizarre [Updated]

Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy