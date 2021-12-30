ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Use Stickers and Labels for Your Business

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re doing online fairs or shop promotions, product presentations speak volumes about your brand or business. When packaging is often treated as a necessary way to carry and protect products, it is important to create a great and memorable first experience which sets a brand aside. Speaking...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

6 Ways to Start Using NFTs in Your Business

NFTs have exploded into mainstream consciousness lately, with some NFT-themed artworks selling for millions. Beyond their use in the digital art space, NFTs represent an opportunity for brands to connect with customers, promote brand loyalty, drive cause-related marketing efforts, and increase product revenues. Crazy things happened in 2021. The Battle...
SMALL BUSINESS
baltimorenews.net

How To Use Data To Drive Business Decisions

Data is something that can be tedious to collect but the payoff is often well worth the effort that it takes to collect and organize the data. Data can help organizations make sure they're making the right decision in nearly every level of operation. Decisions are one of the more...
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

How to Strategically Use Instagram Reels For Your Business

There's no question that social media platforms are incredible tools for businesses. They allow brands to build a greater brand identity, trust with their customers and create exciting and engaging content to promote their products, services and host new marketing campaigns. TikTok brought a new spin on video-style platforms, adding exciting editing tools and essentially putting basic film making in the hands of millions. Instagram soon followed with their release of Reels allowing users to create long form videos using cuts, music, voice overs and video effects to create engaging content for their viewers. For businesses, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a new platform and create new forms of content to promote their products. Let's take a look at what some top business leaders have to say about using Instagram Reels to promote your business, widen your potential customer base and make waves in your industry!
INTERNET
trianglegardener.com

How to Brand Your Gardening Business

No matter what type of business you have, you need a strong brand. So, your gardening business of course needs to have the strongest brand on the market. Here are a few simple tips on what to focus on when building your brand from the earth up. A good brand...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Marketing#Fairs#Advertising
HackerNoon

How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business

As it happens in most cases, finding a technical partner seems to be a lost cause. But we don’t want you to be drowned in doubts or fear of not choosing the right one. This is why we’d like to share the best process of shortlisting candidates for a tech partner. Of course, it’s not a cure-all potion, but at least it will help you to find a good development team. So if you don’t want to be like John and instead start your software on the first try, we’d highly recommend using the guidelines listed below in this great article:
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

How Intelligent Businesses Use Business Intelligence

In 2010, Coca-Cola had a coup of sorts when they managed massive resource cost savings using business intelligence for their sales data. The brand was struggling with integrating data from 74 unique bottlers’ databases, disparate in their capabilities and analytical tools and spread across the country. The company needed to generate sales reports, plan production output and streamline the supply chain. There was no way they could employ a manual data entry resource to get this varied data from all sources, put it in an excel sheet and compute the data needed for further production planning.
ECONOMY
Forbes

How To Achieve Organic Growth In Your Business

Founding partner of CEO Advisory Guru, LLC. Best-selling author of The Private Equity Playbook and The Exit-Strategy Playbook. The foundation for building and maintaining a thriving, successful organization rests on one very important thing: a strong organic growth rate. Without that, it doesn’t matter how great your product is or how talented your team is. Your business — and your profits — will be in trouble.
ECONOMY
Photofocus

Marketing your photo business using press releases

I was fortunate to recently have one of my images featured on the cover of “Professional Photographer” magazine. This opened a wonderful opportunity to feature a story as a press release to keep my name in front of my local community. Why use press releases for marketing your...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Entrepreneur

How to Properly Use SEO Analysis of Your Business to Boost Your Traffic

Let’s talk about SEO techniques. Google is constantly developing new methods of analyzing web pages. Don’t forget that Google is a company that needs to make money, and it achieves this goal by getting better and better at answering queries within the SERP. Unfortunately, the SERPs are changing quite often.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy