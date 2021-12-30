Colorado ski county enacts mask mandate, encourages vaccine passports

Another county that's known for attracting hoards of ski tourists from around the world has implemented an indoor mask mandate in Colorado as winter season recreation heats up.

As of December 30, Summit County officials are now requiring that masks be worn indoors with limited exceptions. The order is currently active through January 31, though this may be subject to extension. The order also states that bars and restaurants are "strongly encouraged to require all individuals 12 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated to be admitted."

The new requirements are the result of a spike in local COVID-19 cases, with Summit County having one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the nation. Local hospitalizations remain relatively low on a per capita basis.

Summit Daily News reports that Summit County has thus far been slow to reinstate an indoor mask mandate due to limited success in lowering case rates with a similar mandate that has been active for months in nearby Pitkin County, as well as due to concern for front-facing staff that must directly engage with those breaking mask-related rules.

Ultimately, the decision to bring back the indoor mask mandate was called a "commonsense approach and something we need to take to help mitigate this, even if it's minuscule in what it does" by Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence. The mask mandate is also expected to make locals feel more comfortable and will help with making messaging more consistent county-wide.

Those caught breaking the rules put forth in this order may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to 18 months in the county jail.

Read more about the board meeting where the decision to bring back the indoor mask mandate was made in this in-depth report from Summit Daily News.

The full public health order, including what exceptions exist, can be found here .

