ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado ski county enacts mask mandate, encourages vaccine passports

By By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Another county that's known for attracting hoards of ski tourists from around the world has implemented an indoor mask mandate in Colorado as winter season recreation heats up.

As of December 30, Summit County officials are now requiring that masks be worn indoors with limited exceptions. The order is currently active through January 31, though this may be subject to extension. The order also states that bars and restaurants are "strongly encouraged to require all individuals 12 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated to be admitted."

The new requirements are the result of a spike in local COVID-19 cases, with Summit County having one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the nation. Local hospitalizations remain relatively low on a per capita basis.

Summit Daily News reports that Summit County has thus far been slow to reinstate an indoor mask mandate due to limited success in lowering case rates with a similar mandate that has been active for months in nearby Pitkin County, as well as due to concern for front-facing staff that must directly engage with those breaking mask-related rules.

Ultimately, the decision to bring back the indoor mask mandate was called a "commonsense approach and something we need to take to help mitigate this, even if it's minuscule in what it does" by Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence. The mask mandate is also expected to make locals feel more comfortable and will help with making messaging more consistent county-wide.

Those caught breaking the rules put forth in this order may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to 18 months in the county jail.

Read more about the board meeting where the decision to bring back the indoor mask mandate was made in this in-depth report from Summit Daily News.

The full public health order, including what exceptions exist, can be found here .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

How much damage was done by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado?

While a damage assessment is still underway, a preliminary investigation revealed that 991 structures in Boulder County had been destroyed and that 127 were damaged. According to a release from the City of Louisville, 598 structures were destroyed (553) or damaged (45) in their city with another 392 destroyed (332) or damaged (60) in the nearby Town of Superior. An additional 128 homes were destroyed (106) or damaged (22) in unincorporated Boulder County, as well. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado ski resorts offer $99 lift tickets, pledge to donate portion to help wildfire victims

Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain ski resorts have announced a fundraiser to help support the Boulder County Wildfire Fund following the devastating Marshall Fire, responsible for destroying close to 1,000 Colorado homes. "In response to the recent wildfire in Boulder County, Copper Mountain and Eldora are coming together to help provide financial relief for those who were impacted," the Copper Mountain Twitter account announced on Sunday. The resorts will raise...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

'It's remarkable more people weren't hurt': Colorado officials tour Marshall fire burn area

A man who was missing and feared dead in the Marshall fire was found alive on Sunday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced Sunday. Police said the man was "alive and well" during an afternoon briefing. The search for two others, a woman from Louisville and a man from the Marshall area, continued with the assistance of cadaver dogs. "The scenes are still hot, deep in debris, hot debris and...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#County Jail#Restaurants#The Mask#Summit Daily News
OutThere Colorado

Xcel Energy was spending $597 million to mitigate fire risks prior to historic Marshall fire

Though Xcel Energy has disputed initial reports suggesting downed power lines it owned caused Thursday’s fiery conflagration that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and presumably killed three people, the utility previously launched $597 million in wildfire mitigation programs across the state because of concerns its lines could start fires. Xcel...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Snow record officially set over weekend in Colorado, but it didn't take much snow

Thanks to a widespread storm system that hit Colorado on New Year's Eve, Colorado Springs has finally seen snow for the first time this season. Measurable snow was recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday night by the National Weather Service, absolutely smashing the city's record for latest first snowfall of the snow season. The prior record was set on December 2nd in 2016, meaning that the December 31 'first snowfall' this year pushed this date back 29 days.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
OutThere Colorado

Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who's helped crack cases for decades

Jan. 2—Diane France lugged a human brain in a bucket of formaldehyde on a rainy East Coast day, headed to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, where she planned to make a mold of the specimen. She was dressed up — in heels and a silk blouse — and hitching a ride into Washington, D.C., in a friend's new car. But as she stepped into the car with its new leather seats, the bucket top flexed, the lid came off and the brain popped out,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
OutThere Colorado

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
982
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy