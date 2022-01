In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the Town of West New York announced that public access to Town Hall on 60th Street has been restricted. The announcement read: “With the recent surge in the number of Coronavirus cases, the Town of West New York urges everyone to refrain from any unnecessary public interactions. With this in mind, public access to Town Hall is restricted until further notice. Most town services are available online and by phone. Municipal employees are continuing to work at their jobs and can respond to answer questions and concerns from the public via telephone and email. Visit westnewyorknj.org/directory or use the link below for contact information.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO