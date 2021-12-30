Enjoy One of the Best Wineries in the Rogue Valley with Troon Vineyards!
Some things are meant to happen quickly or go fast like a trip to the dentist’s office or a race car through the Swiss Alps in the summertime. But wine is not one of them. Troon Vineyards takes the colloquialism, “No wine before it’s time” to a whole new...
Sometimes the best holiday gift is dinner out. Take a step away from the home kitchen because this list of the best restaurants to enjoy a steak on Christmas Day could be the holiday hack that everyone needs. Let the professionals do the heavy lifting and enjoy a slice of the good life.
– Stony Hill Vineyard is pleased to announce Michaela Kelly as its Estate Director. Gaylon Lawrence and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr. acquired the legendary Napa Valley winery last December. Kelly joins Jaimee Motley who has taken on the role of Winemaker. In her new role, Kelly is responsible for...
Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island, in collaboration with Castle Hill Inn, hosted a trade luncheon highlighting Napa Valley’s BOND Winery on Nov. 9. Max Kast, Master Sommelier and Director, BOND Winery, was in attendance to present the wines. Guests enjoyed a three-course meal prepared by Executive Chef Lou Rossi and the Castle Hill culinary team, each paired with a different BOND wine. Guests tasted BOND, Quella, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2017; BOND, Quella, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2014; BOND, St. Eden, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2017 and BOND, Vecina, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2017. Founded by Napa Valley’s Bill Harlan, the founder and owner of Harlan Estate, the BOND portfolio incorporates grapes from its five hillside vineyards, located within the Vaca and Mayacamas mountain ranges. Sourced from Napa Valley’s finest terroirs with unmatched attention to detail, BOND’s premium wines are recognized as being ‘Grand Cru’ level quality.
For almost four decades, there has been only one winery in Knights Valley, the pastoral strip of heaven that sits at the base of Mount Saint Helena and ties Sonoma County and Napa County together. There are only 30 growers in the entire valley that contains 2,000 acres of vineyards, but most of the region is ranchland. And that’s how the residents like it.
No surprise here, but King Estate stands atop the Pinot Gris category for this year’s judging, earning its fourth Platinum in three years with this white grape from Burgundy. It’s charmingly fresh and bright with lemongrass, Meyer lemon and apricot on the entry, which leads to Ruby Red grapefruit and seafood-friendly finishing notes of minerality, peach pit and lemon pith for a delightfully refreshing wine. Awards: Sunset International (best of class), Rodeo Uncorked (gold), Cascadia International (gold), Savor NW (gold).
The 30-mile Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail is a loop that runs through Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin. It includes most of the 30 wineries that are a part of the Santa Clara Valley Wine Association. There are 25 Wine Trail signs to guide you along the way, with names of wineries, mileage to the wineries, and arrows to point the way.
Jerry Owen of Owen Roe fame has earned three Platinums in the past two years, and winemaker Dan Duryee’s highest score in 2021 came with this three-barrel vineyard-designate Pinot Noir off vines in Jory soil from nearby Salem. It’s a winsome wine that’s delicate and fruity as black raspberries, Rainier cherries and baking spices are embraced within in a suave structure. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
Rancher/grower Mike Andrews brought this Spanish white variety to life in Washington, and he’s now earned five Platinum awards for the Albariño produced at his winery in Prosser. It’s the second straight year that his winemaker, Justin Michaud, picked up a Platinum for his concrete-fermented approach, which yields a bright and crisp wine filled with lemon verbena and lime sorbet notes. Award: Denver International (gold).
Vanessa’s Top 5 Gluten-Free Treats in the Valley. Gluten-free eating does not need to be a drag. It can be fancy-free and fun too! When my friends with Celiac’s disease and gluten intolerance crave a snack that will not produce an allergy smack-down, there are places in the Rogue Valley to go. Here is what we get and where we get it in the Valley.
A year ago, viticulturist/winemaker Ken Hart produced the best Cabernet Sauvignon of the 2020 Walla Walla Valley Wine Competition under his own Tulpen Cellars brand. This year, his three barrels of Merlot from Yellow Bird Vineyard — the Chan family’s dry-farmed planting that overlooks Walla Walla Vintners — emerged as the top-scoring Merlot of the Platinum. Its spicy nose and layers of raspberry, sweet herbs and tobacco leaf make for a bold wine with a big finish that’s built for the long-haul but already revealing itself as one of the Northwest’s best. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (double gold).
Kriselle Cellars Winery is purposefully misnamed after the founder’s wife, Krisell. Scott Steingraber, owner, and wine-maker, thought it would be easier for everyone to pronounce. Either way, Kriselle, is on the tip of Joseph V. Micallef’s tongue. He is the Forbes Magazine contributor who praised them by calling...
We’ve made it to crunch time. Christmas Day festivities are close enough to taste. But there’s still lots to do between shopping, wrapping, cleaning, and welcoming guests—which means that, for some of us, a home-cooked meal may not be in the cards this year. Or perhaps it was never in the holiday playbook (reservations, please!) But if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s our trusted local eateries, many of which will remain open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day (Dec. 26) so we can spend more time enjoying the things that matter most.
McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
Information and photo released by Columbia Hospitality. Columbia Hospitality is announcing a management and partnership agreement with Siren Song Vineyard Estate and Winery, a chateau-style winery overlooking Lake Chelan known for their award-winning wines, food pairings, as well as spectacular water views ideal for enjoying live music and hosting memorable events. Owners Kevin and Holly Brown have a strong personal connection and created Siren Song wines as a reflection of their extensive travels worldwide. Each wine is inspired by a unique adventure, journey, or meal. The property includes the seven-acre vineyard and estate, tasting room, restaurant and villa. The Lake Chelan Wine Valley AVA is an expanding region for visitors and locals alike. Siren Song is poised for dynamic growth and to offer unique and exclusive hospitality experiences.
Late land preservationist Betty Williams founded Buttonwood in 1968. Gleason Family Vineyards has announced its acquisition of Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard, a 106-acre property on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang. Gleason Family Vineyards also owns Refugio Ranch Vineyards and Roblar Winery & Vineyards, as well as Roblar Farm, an...
It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
