Massena, IA

Leroy Whipple Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Leroy Whipple, 86, of Massena passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cumberland, Iowa with burial following in the Massena Center Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the Anita American Legion Post No. 210. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Cumberland Community Building. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements (formerly Steen Funeral Home).

The family will greet friends on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena.

Memorials may be made to the Leroy Whipple memorial to be established by the family at a later date.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sherry Whipple and Mariam Holladay and husband Scott of Massena; two sons, LeRoy Whipple and Isaac Whipple and wife Joy of Rapid City, S.D.; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Blackburn of Tyler, Texas and Marjorie Drocy of Swanton, Ohio; numerous nieces & nephews; other relatives and friends.

