ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

REVIEW: Ben & Jerry’s Mint Chocolate Chance Ice Cream

By Marvo
theimpulsivebuy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know what some of you are thinking. The combination of mint ice cream and fudge brownies in Ben & Jerry’s Mint Chocolate Chance seems a bit simple, and I’m not going to disagree. My first thought about it was similar to what I initially felt when...

www.theimpulsivebuy.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Flavor Gurus
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
seattlerefined.com

Molly Moon's Ice Cream expanding to Edmonds in 2022

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream...news!. Molly Moon's Ice Cream is officially expanding in 2022 — the Pacific Northwest favorite announced its 10th shop will be in Edmonds. "We're super excited to be opening in Edmonds in 2022! We can't wait to be a part...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brandeating.com

Mint Chocolate Shake Returns to Arby's

The Mint Chocolate Shake is back at Arby's for a limited time to round out the winter. Arby's Mint Chocolate Shake features their vanilla shake base blended with mint syrup, finished with whipped topping, a chocolate drizzle, and crushed Andes mint pieces. Prices vary but you're looking at around $2.79...
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Oreo Ice Cream Pie

This Oreo ice cream pie is so easy to make and very delicious! If Oreos are your favorite cookies, then this beautiful pie is the real deal for you! Creamy-cold and so Oreo! Plus, will need just 15 minutes to make it and a few hours to set! Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ben & Jerry's Reveals Its Top Ten Flavors of 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Jerry's fans look forward to this time of year with great anticipation—not for the festive lights and holiday cheer, but for the release of the ice cream company's list of Top Ten Flavors. Everyone wants to know if their favorite flavor earned a spot. Did yours make the list?
VERMONT STATE
recipes.net

Coconut Ice Cream Recipe

This 4-ingredient coconut ice cream is packed with richness from the cream of coconut and sweetened coconut flakes. Combine the milk and cream of coconut in the container of a food processor or blender, and mix thoroughly. Stir in the cream and flaked coconut. Pour into the container of an...
RECIPES
Simplemost

These Easy After-Dinner Mints Are Made From Cream Cheese

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. After-dinner mints are such a simple but elegant way to end a special meal....
FOOD & DRINKS
WVNews

Ice cream made right at home

Ice cream is perhaps one of the most popular foods in the world, and still can be enjoyed as the winter snow flies. While many people visit their local ice cream parlor or grocery store frozen food aisle to satisfy their ice cream fix, this delicious and often decadent dessert can be made right at home. Those who want to try their hands at homemade ice cream should consider the following recipe for “Caramelized Honey Ice Cream With Rosemary and Orange” from Lori Longbotham’s “Luscious Creamy Desserts” (Chronicle Books).
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Irish Cream Loaf Cake

The recipe for the first chocolate cake might have become known in 1764. However, I really don’t know when is the first chocolate Irish cream loaf cake made – but this recipe is so old in my recipe-notebook that I hardly rewrote it. And it tastes so damn good – so I got to share it! It is simple and easy to do, it took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
lakemagazine.life

Vanilla Ice Cream with Cranberry Coulis

4-3/4 cups heavy cream (2200 grams) 3-1/2 cups whole milk (1600 grams) 1-2/3 cups sugar (750 grams) Bring the cream and milk with vanilla bean, vanilla extract and the malted milk powder to a slow boil. Make sure not to boil hard. Beat together egg yolks and sugar. Slowly add...
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Heart-Shape Chocolate Cream Puffs

To make plain cream puffs, reduce flour to 1 cup and omit the cocoa and sugar. Don't stress over the heart shape, it only requires a cookie scoop or spoon to create.
FOOD & DRINKS
simple-nourished-living.com

Mint Chocolate Glazed Donuts

WW Recipe of the Day: Mint Chocolate Glazed Donuts. These festive baked chocolate donuts are sure to be a welcome addition to any brunch table this holiday season. Starting with devil's food cake mix and canned pumpkin puree, they mix together by hand in minutes. Topped with a simple glaze...
FOOD & DRINKS
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Kellogg’s Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal

I love Wendy’s Classic Chocolate Frosty, but I have no idea how to explain the treat to the uninitiated. With its mild flavor and a texture that will make you doubt your choice of a spoon, try a straw, then realize that’s somehow even worse than the spoon, it almost seems intentionally ambiguous. So, when I saw someone tried to capture its essence in a cereal, I thought I may finally have some answers.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy