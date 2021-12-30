ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Tribute to Madden: 'Big Part of This Game'

By Cole Thompson
 4 days ago

HOUSTON -- Age isn't a factor in remembering an icon. Somehow, some way, everyone has heard the name 'Madden' before in their lifetime.

John Madden, a Super Bowl-winning coach-turned-legendary broadcaster and product pitchman, died Tuesday morning. He was 85.

Madden's impact on the game of football resonates well past his time as the Oakland Raiders head coach under then-owner Al Davis. He revolutionized play-calling and clock management before transcending the way broadcasters prep for calling football games on Sundays in 1979.

And the NFL was better for it.

"Obviously (he) meant a lot to this game and meant a lot to us as coaches with what he represented and what he portrayed as a coach and as a human being," Houston Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday. "He’ll be missed, and a big part of this game is John Madden."

Culley, the first-year Texans coach, doesn't have ties out west. A native of Tennessee, the 66-year-old grew up without a team in his state, so he hitched his wagon to a franchise found elsewhere.

His team? The Raiders during Madden's rise to prominence.

"I love what they’re all about, from Al Davis to John Madden," Culley said. "He’s always, to me, represented what an NFL coach is supposed to be about in this business. He carried himself that way."

Madden inspired dozens of head coaches today by setting the tone of how a locker room was supposed to be forged. His loud mouth and larger-than-life personality meshed with Davis' DNA, allowing them to build a winning legacy for a decade.

Davis coined the model of "Just win, baby" while Madden was at the helm. And win they did. In 10 seasons, Madden and the Raiders claimed the AFC West title eight times, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Madden posted a 103-32-7 record, the most wins in franchise history. His overall winning percentage, including playoff games (75.0 percent), ranks second in league history.

Madden retired at age of 42 and immediately went into broadcasting. For nearly four decades, the coach brought the game into living rooms, delivering monologues and breakdowns the average fan would comprehend.

Drawing up plays on a Telestrator? It became synonymous with the success of his approach to broadcasting until his retirement in 2008. He was a staple of Monday Night Football, a game that was considered "an honor" to be called by the coach and Pat Summerall, and later Al Michaels.

“When he was on Monday Night Football, it was must-see TV,” Culley said.

Most younger names remember playing the now iconic video game "Madden" which launched in 1988. Over the next 25 years, the video-game industry flourished with sports and watching a simple concept become a multi-billion dollar franchise.

As of 2021, Madden has brought in a revenue of $7 billion. It also sparked a new-found love of the game for current players today.

"Madden, that’s been around for years," Texans cornerback Desmond King II said. "It gives us that spark when we go out there on the field. When you see yourself do it in the video game, you want to go do it in real life."

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas said that his mother bought him Madden NFL 2005 for Christmas one year. It sparked the idea that he one day could perhaps see himself playing on Sundays live instead of with a "create-a-character" behind a screen.

This past week, Thomas took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 41-yard interception returned for a touchdown in a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Who knows where he'd be without that simple Christmas gift today.

"I like football because I can take my anger out without getting in trouble for it," Thomas said. "So, I just went out and played football and what not.

"To see myself now actually in the game it’s an amazing feeling. So, just happy.”

Football changed when Madden took over the Raiders in 1969. It's popularity expanded when he put on the headset with CBS Sports and later other companies. He only helped the game's growth with a video game empire that tops the charts today.

Madden was an ambassador for the most popular sport in the United States. There will never be another to match his impact.

Said King: "I’m just continuing to pray for his family and just thank you for everything he’s done for the game of football.”

