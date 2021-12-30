ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale to Feature Special Lainey Wilson Performance

By Thad Mitchell
 4 days ago
The upcoming fourth season finale of “Yellowstone” is expected to be quite a draw with millions of viewers tuning in. It’s been n exciting season for “Yellowstone” fans and we expect the finale to be full of twists and turns. But, fans of the modern western drama will have an extra reason to tune in to the season four finale. Viewers will get to see country music superstar Lainey Wilson give a special performance during the episode.

Wilson is a rising star in the world of country music and is a name that many “Yellowstone” fans are familiar with. After moving to Nashville at a young age, Wilson, now 29, put out her first album in 2014. Her second album, also a commercial success, came out in 2016. Since then, the country music artist has amassed a huge fan base with her amazing vocal skills. Her most known tune is “Things a Man Ought to Know,” and just last year the song rose to the top of country music singles charts.

In a Wednesday social media post, “Yellowstone” invites its fan base to Lainey Wilson’s performance during the season four finale. Judging by the response to the post, it is safe to say that “Yellowstone” fans are very much looking forward to her performance. The Instagram post also shares an interview with Wilson and it appears she is very excited for the opportunity in front of her.

“Bonus reason not to miss a single second of the Yellowstone season four finale: Lainey Wilson!” the social media post proclaims. “Catch a special performance, brought to you by Fritos during the episode this Sunday, only on the Paramount Network.

‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Finale is Just a Few Days Away

Fans of the hit series hardly need another reason to get excited about Sunday’s episode, but a Lainey Wilson performance does exactly that.

It doesn’t seem possible that “Yellowstone” will conclude another season in just a few days. The fourth season was one of the most highly-anticipated events in television history. The season premiere saw more than 8 million people tune in, shattering viewership records.

“Yellowstone” fans, us here at Outsider included, are very curious to see how the fourth season concludes. There are numerous storylines within the show that are still developing. Will Beth Dutton find some redemption after disappointing her father? Where does Rip Wheeler stand in the unrest between his fiancée and his employer? Who will Jimmy choose with two attractive females fighting over him? What’s going on with Kayce and his quest for a vision?

It is highly unlikely that we will get answers to all of these questions but you can bet we are in for a surprise or two.

