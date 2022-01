I was sitting in the living room of a friend's trailer the first time I saw "The Golden Girls." I usually ended up there when I needed an escape from my family and her house was the closest. I was 14 or 15 at the time, so by then the show was on as reruns. My friend made dinner for her kids, and in the background, three older ladies stood in a jail cell while a short white-haired woman in glasses said, "I can't believe these dumb cops would think anyone would pay money to sleep with you."

