Bringing in a New Year with Chronic Migraines

By LaQuinda McCoy
migraine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling cheerful about bringing in a new year may be daunting. It means another year in pain for me — a new year for many means new resolutions and, of course, a fresh start. However, for me, it's a bag of mixed emotions. Another year battling migraines. Before...

Florida Star

Mind Over Pain: Retraining The Brain To Lessen Chronic Pain

Learning about pain and how to deal with it is the focus of a new study that applies a biopsychosocial model to coping with chronic pain by reframing the reaction to pain without the stress or fear of causing re-injury and further pain. Research by Hayley Leake, the 2021 champion...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

What Brings on a Migraine After the Holidays?

Several factors can bring on migraine during the holidays, such as family expectations, travel, and COVID. Risk of migraine onset can also increase after the holidays during the "letdown" period. Maintaining consistent, healthy eating and sleeping patterns can help one manage migraine during the post-holiday period. The invisibility of migraine...
TRAVEL
asapland.com

Migraine Diagnosis

A migraine headache is a variation of a prevalent type of headache. It’s not considered a terrible medical issue, but it can make you miserable. At its worst, it can disable you for several days at a time. Migraine attacks strike without warning and usually include an intense throbbing or pounding pain on one side or both sides of your head, along with nausea and vomiting. Sometimes the area around your eyes aches as well.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Migraines#Mixed Emotions#Disability#New Normal
The Independent

Voices: This is what it’s like to live with a chronic skin picking habit

It’s perhaps a cliche to say that some people wear their emotions on their face. We might refer to such people as an “open book”, as if their face were a story to be read, a place where deeper truths about them can be understood through a look, a furrow of the brow or a pursing of the lips.But in my case, the story of what’s going on for me mentally isn’t just subtly perceivable in the gestures and expressions of my face; it’s written, literally, on my skin.I’ve always had spots, and I’ve always picked them. When I was...
HEALTH
The Guardian

How to move: with chronic back pain

Back pain is the most common form of chronic pain, with about 4 million people living with it in Australia. The most effective way to manage chronic back pain is with a multidisciplinary approach, of which exercise is a key component. “Any single treatment in low back pain is never...
WORKOUTS
FIRST For Women

Doing These 2 Things Every Day Could Relieve Your Arthritis Pain

Arthritis pain can be a constant, unwanted companion. When the smallest move brings about discomfort, you’re constantly looking for ways to help relieve it — and a new study could very well be the breakthrough many of us have been waiting for. According to researchers, a diet rich in gallic acid, paired with light exercise, could offer a cure for arthritis pain.
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Genetic Engineering News

Over Half of People with Multiple Long-Term Conditions Suffer Chronic Pain

People with multimorbidity, i.e., two or more long-term health conditions, showed a greater association with chronic pain, according to a new study (“Prevalence of chronic pain in LTCs and multimorbidity: A cross-sectional study using UK Biobank”) by researchers from the University of Glassgow and published in the Journal of Multimorbidity and Comorbidity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thevailvoice.com

Migraines and periods

Ever wondered where that headache came from? While men and women suffer from headaches for a number of reasons – dehydration, age, family history – levels of estrogen and progesterone, the hormones that regulate menstrual cycles and pregnancy, can play a role in headaches and migraines. Let’s get...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Science Focus

A psychologist explains why you get anxiety at night and how to soothe it

According to the Sleep Foundation in America, a conservative estimate is that 10 to 30 per cent of adults experience chronic insomnia or problems with sleeping. One common way this manifests is through difficulty falling asleep in the first place, especially due to anxious thoughts whizzing about. Indeed, a study...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

