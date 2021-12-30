ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Of Canada Announces Funding For COVID-19 Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites In Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working with partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families, and communities at risk through no fault of their own.

Today, Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced over $8 million for the Government of Manitoba to support the expansion and creation of safe voluntary isolation sites across the province. These sites help people who have COVID-19—or have been exposed to it—access safe isolation accommodations to keep themselves and their community safe.

Voluntary isolation sites reduce the risk of spreading the virus among household contacts in situations where people are faced with crowded housing and do not have an alternative. These sites are one of the rapid response tools established to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and can be deployed to communities facing outbreaks.

The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program directly supports cities, municipalities, and health regions that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Recipients selected under the Program provide an accessible location where people can safely self-isolate for the required period. Local public health officials determine eligible people who may be offered the option to transfer to the isolation site on a voluntary basis to keep them and their household contacts safe during an outbreak in their community.

Quotes

"Self-isolation is an essential tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. The funding of safe voluntary isolation sites in Manitoba will provide a place to isolate for people who are experiencing vulnerability, including those who are not able to self-isolate at home. Our government will continue to do what is necessary to protect the health and safety of all Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos Minister of Health

"The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program will support communities in Manitoba by assisting those residents who are unable to self-isolate safely at home. Stopping community spread of COVID-19 and the variants of concern is key to protecting Canadians, especially for the most vulnerable populations in Canada."

Kevin Lamoureux Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"These spaces are an important part of our overall response to COVID-19. Voluntary isolation sites provide an option to people who may not have another option to self-isolate, which allows them to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. Together, we can slow the spread of this virus by getting vaccinated, following public health guidance, and by accessing strategic solutions like this one."

The Honourable Audrey Gordon Minister of Manitoba Health and Seniors Care

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada is providing $8,440,000 to the Government of Manitoba to support the expansion and/or creation of sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, The Pas, Thompson, as well as other communities as required.
  • Through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program, the Government of Canada has provided over $100 million to municipalities and health regions to establish projects in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. This funding is part of Canada's rapid response to the spread of COVID-19.
  • Since the first safe voluntary isolation site opened in Toronto in September 2020, over 14,000 people have sought access and support through one of the federally funded sites across the country.
  • Regular monitoring and reporting of safe voluntary isolation sites is conducted in coordination with local public health officials.
  • The sharing of best practices is monitored among the selected isolation sites to improve how the sites operate and how services are delivered to the people who access them.
  • To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Manitobans and all Canadians are advised to follow local public health measures of their jurisdiction, avoid places that do not have controls in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Associated Links Support for Provinces and Territories Canada.ca/coronavirus

COVID-19 public enquiries:1-833-784-4397

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

