New Braunfels Culinary Scene Turns Up The Heat With Chef-inspired Fare

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to award-winning culinary artists and craft beers and one of the largest selections of Texas wines, New Braunfels gastronomic experiences are turning heads and filling tables.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8826154-nbcvb-culinary-scene-turns-up-heat-chef-inspired-fare/

In 2021, Texas Bistro Chef Antonio Ruiz was featured on Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Young Guns. The quaint neighborhood bistro's menu focuses on elevated Texas cuisine with variations on favorites like chicken fried steak. In 2019, 2Tarts Ashley Landerman won the Food Network "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Guests will salivate at the gallery of sweet treats at this groovy downtown bakery. Buttermilk Café Executive Chef Carol Irwin honed the titles San Antonio and Texas Chef of the Year. Market fresh comfort food lines the menu. Open for breakfast and lunch, finding a table on Saturday or Sunday may require patience, but it's worth the wait.

Restaurants continue to offer curbside service and outdoor dining, staying current with precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Libation-al fortitudeThe Grapevine in Gruene has one of the largest selections of Texas wines, hosting the annual Gruene Wine & Music Festival every October.

Off the beaten path is Guadalupe Brewing. They won a bronze for their Scotch Ale at the U.S. Beer Open Championship in 2013 and continue to conjure up incredible beers.

Cool places, new twists Located in downtown New Braunfels' original 1915 post office, McAdoo's Seafood Co. and Oyster Bar offers upscale, Cajun-inspired cuisine.

Steps from the Comal River is Muck & Fuss, a chef-inspired eatery serving up an array of loaded fry combinations and delectable twists on the American burger.

A few blocks over, La Citron European Café & Bistro whips up hand-made crepes and buttery croissants. Cold press juices, fresh fruit smoothies and vegetarian specialties can be found at Naturally in Gruene Lake Village.

"These restaurants and haunts are just the tip of the iceberg. The creativity and talent from all of our business owners and chefs give visitors and residents alike a beautiful variety of food and experiences to explore," said New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice President Mallory Hines.

Contact: Melissa Welch-Lamoreaux 210-325-5500 melissa@loudclearcommunications.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-braunfels-culinary-scene-turns-up-the-heat-with-chef-inspired-fare-301451966.html

SOURCE Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce

Comments / 0

