ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living And Memory Care Welcomes Executive Director Hunter Weaver

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Hunter Weaver as Executive Director of the newly constructed Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care. Watercrest Myrtle Beach has recently received certificate of occupancy and will soon welcome founding residents to their new home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Weaver joins the Watercrest Senior Living family with a life-long love for the senior care industry. She began her journey in healthcare as a teen, following in her mother's footsteps and volunteering at the senior living community her mother operated. With a degree in Healthcare Administration and a Long Term Care administrator's license, Weaver has spent her career expanding upon her industry knowledge in order to make an impact in the lives of seniors.

"I realized at a very young age that my heart belonged in senior living," said Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "I am blessed to join a company like Watercrest who truly believes in honoring our mothers and fathers, as I am honored to return to Myrtle Beach and serve the seniors of my hometown."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for community information please call 843.936.4020.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-myrtle-beach-assisted-living-and-memory-care-welcomes-executive-director-hunter-weaver-301451961.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Annual Holiday Card Competition Recognizes Resident Artist Diane Burazer At Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living And Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Senior Living communities, the holiday season includes a month-long celebration complete with the sights, sounds, smells and special traditions unique to each and every resident. Amidst the traditions of baking cookies, decorating ornaments, and rejoicing in nostalgic music, the residents of Watercrest Senior Living communities across the southeast were challenged to the 4th annual Watercrest Holiday Card Competition.
FESTIVAL
TheStreet

Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Featured In The Environments For Aging 2021 Awards For Design Champions

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is proud to announce Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community is a feature in the Environments for Aging 2021 Awards for Design Champions. The 4 th annual awards program celebrates senior living design being pushed in new directions with Watercrest Senior Living's innovative Market Street Plaza as a highlighted design concept.
HOME & GARDEN
KTEN.com

Senior Care: Assisted vs. Independent Living

Originally Posted On: https://momblogsociety.com/senior-care-assisted-vs-independent-living/. There comes a time in almost every senior’s life when they decide that they no longer want to live on their own. They may want to find a community of seniors to socialize with, they may no longer want to take care of housework on...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheStreet

Watercrest Naples Assisted Living And Memory Care Offers Innovative Design And Programming For Seniors Living With Alzheimer's And Dementia

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care is a newly constructed luxury senior living community by Watercrest Senior Living, artfully designed to meet the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. The award-winning community features signature Watercrest programming and design elements such as their innovative Market Plaza, an 'outdoor' streetscape purposefully designed to connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Senior Care#Real Estate#Our Mothers#Healthcare Administration#Long Term Care#Southern
WKBW-TV

Emily is at Juniper Glen Assisted Living & Memory Care

Jennifer Karcz, RN, head of nursing department at Juniper Glen Assisted Living and Memory care tells Emily she loves her job, and this is her calling. She has been in nursing for over 25 years and in healthcare for over 30 years. Jennifer says, I love being able to make sure that all the medical care is managed and that all the residents are taken care of with exemplary care.
HEALTH SERVICES
eastridgenewsonline.com

Silvers Named New Executive Director of ER Senior Living Community

East Ridge Residence, an independent living community in East Ridge managed by Signal Mountain-based Veritas Senior Living, is welcoming Amy Silvers, CDP (Certified Dementia Practitioner), as their new Executive Director. Her start date was December 13. Silvers will oversee all of the day-to-day operations and manage all employees of the...
EAST RIDGE, TN
uticaphoenix.net

Lawsuit: Florida couple bit by bed bugs in Myrtle Beach

A couple visiting Myrtle Beach from Florida is suing, claiming they were bit by bed bugs while staying at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard. Jacob and Nicole Makins were staying at the South Bay Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront when they were bit by bed bugs which returned with the couple to Florida and caused an infestation in their home, according to a lawsuit they filed in Horry County Court this month.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Post-Journal

St. Susan Center Welcomes New Executive Director

A Chautauqua County native has been named St. Susan Center’s newest executive director. Cherie Rowland took the helm of the Jamestown-based soup kitchen on Nov. 15. She most recently worked for John Cockerill, an international mechanical engineering company. The Ellington-born Rowland said the last month has been great at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
dailytrib.com

Johnson City zoo animals killed in attack

Dogs attacked and killed 10 sheep and lambs in the Exotic Resort Zoo’s petting area overnight Wednesday, Dec. 29, into Thursday, according to an official at the Johnson City attraction that offers tours to view and feed a variety of animals as well as cabins for overnight stays. Manager...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach – The Homeless, Hungry, Predators and Prey

As we publish today, December 28, 2021, it is 70 degrees in the City of Myrtle Beach. Despite the great weather, questions are being asked if the City of Myrtle Beach can finally overcome its Dirty Myrtle tag in 2022. Charles Herrick is famously quoted, “To fundamentally solve a problem,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

10 of the best places to get a sandwich in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Hoagie, sub or grilled cheese? How about all of them? We’ve compiled a list of the Grand Strand’s favorite sandwiches, from ones available straight on the beach, to authentic ethnic food. The only rule is that no hot dogs are allowed. In order to qualify for the list, a restaurant […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
theculturetrip.com

The Best Beach Hotels to Book in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

American boardwalk culture meets gracious living in South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach, known by locals simply as The Beach. And what could be more beachy than the Grand Strand – all golden sand, arcades, amusement rides like Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and quirky attractions including Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Myrtle Beach is also the birthplace of Beach Music, an upbeat blend of 1960s pop, rock and R&B, which you can still hear drifting from the nightclubs along Ocean Avenue. Read on for our pick of the best beachfront hotels in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, all bookable with Culture Trip.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WATE

Oak Ridge assisted living facility welcomes Christmas visitors

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – While this will be a special weekend for families across East Tennessee, this Christmas is even more special for those who spent the holiday alone last year due to COVID-19. Families are reuniting in large part because of widely-available vaccines — and boosters.
OAK RIDGE, TN
myhorrynews.com

Omicron variant unlikely to result in restrictions in Myrtle Beach area, South Carolina

In just a few weeks, the omicron variant has become the largest hurdle to ending the COVID-19 pandemic since vaccination began in the spring. Health officials are now recommending a booster shot, noting that omicron is several times more transmissible, and far better at evading antibodies, than the delta variant — which has only minimally impacted those who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy