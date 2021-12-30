ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific – The Best MP40 Loadout

By Sidharta F. Rasidi
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MP40 SMG has always been extremely popular in any COD it stars in, and the same goes in Warzone. Because of its versatility, quick time to kill, and low recoil, the gun has become one of the go-to all-rounder SMGs since it was added in the Vanguard update. Let’s take...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best PPSh-41 Warzone loadout will have you speeding through Caldera and we’ve got the strongest Attachments and Perks needed to get the most of the Vanguard SMG in Season 1. CoD Vanguard’s PPSh-41 is one of the most well-rounded SMGs in Warzone Pacific. Even as ground loot, it’s...
TECHNOLOGY
DBLTAP

Best Double Barrel Weapon Loadout Warzone Pacific Season 1

The best Vanguard Double Barrel weapon loadout guide for Warzone Pacific Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the newest shotguns in the game. With Raven Software's latest wave of weapon balancing patches, there have been many...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Call of Duty Warzone Hacked Lobbies Offer Instant Max Weapon Upgrades

This will probably be fixed soon. It looks like there is a new server-wide hack or exploit going around in Call of Duty: Warzone at present. Players have reported joining hacked lobbies in various Warzone game types that will instantly level up their weapon to max level (70) after earning just one kill.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loadout#Vanguard#Cod Warzone Pacific#Krausnick Iso#Smle Pistol Grip Magazine#Fabric Grip#Hollow Point#Brace#Slate Reflector Stock#Mark Vi Skeletal Magazine#Jgod
PC Gamer

The best Bren loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone Bren is a new LMG in battle royale, brought about by the Vanguard integration with Warzone Pacific. It's a weird-looking weapon, but one that can work an absolute treat when you prime it with the right build. The Bren in Warzone is primarily useful as a long-range LMG,...
dexerto.com

Crazy Warzone TikTok reveals best hipfire weapon loadout

The Vanguard PPSH-41 is one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone, but this new TikTok loadout uses attachments that transform it into a deadly hipfire monster. Vanguard’s PPSH-41 has been dominating close-quarter firefights in Warzone Season 1. Not only does this WW2 SMG feature an incredibly fast rate of fire, it also has fantastic damage potential, which enables players to quickly melt through multiple targets.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

How to kill Krampus in Call of Duty: Warzone in the Festive Fervor event

‘Tis the season for gifts and merry delight, but ’tis also the season for coal to be delivered to bad children. Krampus, the horned goat-like monster of folklore, has invaded Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard to deliver coal to players everywhere. Except with this version of Krampus, coal is a violent beatdown and a trip to the Gulag.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

NICKMERCS Calls for Players to Leave Call of Duty: Warzone in Favor of Apex Legends

Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff is urging fellow players and streamers to switch over from Call of Duty: Warzone to Apex Legends. It's no secret that NICKMERCS has a new favorite competitive FPS game. Despite a long history with Call of Duty (COD) where he spent several seasons enjoying Warzone, the streamer made the switch to Apex Legends in August and clearly has no intentions of going back. Now, he's attempting to convince others to do the same after the release of Warzone Pacific Season One and the new Caldera map.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
Charlie INTEL

JGOD reveals 10 best Warzone loadouts after Vanguard weapon nerfs

The Vanguard weapons in Warzone Season 1 received various nerfs, and CoD YouTuber JGOD has broken down the 10 best loadouts to take with you into the new Caldera map. These balancing updates bring a significant shift in the game’s meta, and Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has examined these changes to determine which weapons are the best.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: What is Rampardos’ Weakness?

The 2006 release of the original Diamond and Pearl marked the start of the fourth generation of Pokémon and introduced 107 brand new creatures to find and add to their Pokédex, with some fan favorites including Lucario. Among these additions was Rampardos, and with players making a return to the Sinnoh region with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, some are looking to add the dinosaur-like Pokémon to their team. For players who decide to add Rampardos’ to their party, it is important to know his weaknesses in order to build a good team to take into battle. This guide will break down all of Rampardos’ Weaknesses in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Final Fantasy Origin Launches With Exclusive Pre-Order DLC Missions

Square Enix is constantly finding new ways to get players to pre-order their titles. From low-cost DLC to entire catalogs of Final Fantasy 14 furniture, microtransactions have become a staple. Yet Square Enix is looking to do something different. With their next game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, releasing in just a few more months, more details have begun to surface. While the deluxe edition also includes an art book, Soundtrack, and a season pass for DLC. Yet, despite post-launch plans not been revealed yet, Square Enix has announced exclusive pre-order DLC. As discussed on Twitter, Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will include exclusive pre-order DLC only available to deluxe edition owners.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy