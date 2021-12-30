Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific – The Best MP40 Loadout

Square Enix is constantly finding new ways to get players to pre-order their titles. From low-cost DLC to entire catalogs of Final Fantasy 14 furniture, microtransactions have become a staple. Yet Square Enix is looking to do something different. With their next game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, releasing in just a few more months, more details have begun to surface. While the deluxe edition also includes an art book, Soundtrack, and a season pass for DLC. Yet, despite post-launch plans not been revealed yet, Square Enix has announced exclusive pre-order DLC. As discussed on Twitter, Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will include exclusive pre-order DLC only available to deluxe edition owners.
