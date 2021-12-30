Tomb Raider Trilogy Free on Epic Games Store for 24 Hours Only

Prime Gaming is one of those widely forgotten benefits of a Twitch Prime subscription. Beyond being able to subscribe to your favorite streamers and unlock exclusive emotes to use in their chats, you’re also able to claim a list of free games each month. Most of the time though, the list of free games are indies that, while genuinely great in their own right, are often forgotten for their smaller scale and lack of marketing. Trust me, I’m not happy about that fact, but it’s the reality we live in. For January 2022 though, Prime Gaming has come out with the big guns with a list of games both big and small worth checking out! The following can be claimed until early next month to keep forever:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO