Tomb Raider Trilogy Free on Epic Games Store for 24 Hours Only

By Thomas Bardwell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epic Games Store is ending its 15 days of free games event with a bang, giving away the complete reboot Tomb Raider Trilogy free on PC for the next 24 hours only. Rather than simply the base games, the Tomb Raider Trilogy freebie over on the Epic Store features all...

Fortnite: How to Get an Extra Present

Even though there is still a week left of the Fortnite Christmas Winterfest event, players have been able to open all of the presents from the Winterfest lodge. Players will receive free cosmetics like Polar Peely or Krisabelle skin. There were supposed to be fourteen presents and every player got their presents, but yesterday Fortnite servers were down for three hours. But when the servers got back online, players noticed there was an extra present available that they could open and get another cosmetic item. So here is how to get an extra present in Fortnite.
Minecraft: How to Get a Respawn Anchor

The Nether is a great place to find resources. Whether you are hunting for building materials, potion ingredients or Bastion Remnant loot, the Nether is an exciting area to explore. If you frequently explore the Nether in search of resources but end up dying often, you may find that you want to set your respawn point in the Nether instead. By doing this, you can quickly resume your adventures in this fiery dimension without having to travel back to your Nether portal. Thankfully, respawn anchors are available in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions to help you do this. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to make a respawn anchor in Minecraft.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Get Fly

Out of the abilities that can be acquired in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Fly is arguably one of the most useful ones. The Hidden Move allows you to travel to any locations across the Sinnoh region that you have already visited, cutting down on backtracking and open-world traversal. It is also a Hidden Move that is missable, leading to many players going through the game without this great quality of life upgrade. Luckily, this guide can provide a simple explanation of where to find Fly. This guide will show you how to get Fly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Final Fantasy Origin Launches With Exclusive Pre-Order DLC Missions

Square Enix is constantly finding new ways to get players to pre-order their titles. From low-cost DLC to entire catalogs of Final Fantasy 14 furniture, microtransactions have become a staple. Yet Square Enix is looking to do something different. With their next game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, releasing in just a few more months, more details have begun to surface. While the deluxe edition also includes an art book, Soundtrack, and a season pass for DLC. Yet, despite post-launch plans not been revealed yet, Square Enix has announced exclusive pre-order DLC. As discussed on Twitter, Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will include exclusive pre-order DLC only available to deluxe edition owners.
PlayStation Plus January Includes Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5

Although last week’s leak gave us a pretty firm idea of what Sony had in store for the start of 2022, the PlayStation Plus January free games line-up was officially confirmed today. PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to playing Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic next month.
Minecraft: How to Get an Observer

One way to explore the vast possibilities in Minecraft is by experimenting with redstone. Some redstone contraptions range from basic redstone circuits to highly advanced redstone circuits that perform complicated tasks. One block that can help you make these types of advanced builds is observer blocks. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get an observer in Minecraft.
Open World VR Fighter Down and Out Comes Soon to PSVR and Quest

The fighting genre in VR is something to be greatly experienced. With only just a few titles in the category, the new Down and Out open-world game might kick up the competition a bit. From developer Zatun comes an impactful fighting title that has seen recent success since its December 14, 2021, debut. VR enthusiasts can expect Down and Out to launch onto the PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest devices in early 2022.
Halo Infinite: How to Get the Bandana Skull

There are several iconic collectibles throughout video games, some more infamous than others (looking at you, Assassin’s Creed flags, and Grand Theft Auto 4 pigeons). Out of all of them, however, arguably none are more recognizable than the Skulls from the Halo series. These collectibles that can give added gameplay modifiers once again return in the long-running FPS series’ latest entry, Halo Infinite. Among these 12 Skulls found across the Zeta Halo, one of them is the Bandana Skull, which will let you channel your inner Rambo or Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid 2 and use some “Infinite Ammo.” For a Skull that is so powerful, it’s no wonder that players are having a hard time finding it. Luckily, this guide will show you the Bandana Skull location in Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite: Grunt Birthday Party Skull Location

There are a total of 12 Skulls in Halo Infinite, the iconic collectibles that once again return to the latest entry in the long-running FPS series. Among these collectibles is the Grunt Birthday Party Skull, arguably the most iconic and popular skull that will have your headshots of the titular Grunts to explode in a celebratory boom. This guide will show you the Grunt Birthday Party Skull location in Halo Infinite.
Fortnite: How to Get Battle Stars in Chapter 3

Ever since the launch of the Battle Pass, Fortnite introduced Battle Stars. They are one of the ways you can purchase cosmetic items in-game. In Chapter 3 of Fortnite, the way to get Battle Stars is pretty much the same since their rework back in Chapter 2 Season 7. Once you gather enough XP to go up a level, you can get some. Chapter 3 does come with some new ways to get experience points though.
Fortnite: Where to Find Guzzle Juice

Many Fortnite players are familiar with Slurp Juice. This consumable is a lifesaver when you desperately need to recharge shields and gain health. With Fortnite Chapter 3, players can now go out to find Guzzle Juice. However, it works a bit different than the Slurp Juice in that it only gives you health gains.
Prime Gaming Launches Surprisingly Stacked Lineup for January 2022

Prime Gaming is one of those widely forgotten benefits of a Twitch Prime subscription. Beyond being able to subscribe to your favorite streamers and unlock exclusive emotes to use in their chats, you’re also able to claim a list of free games each month. Most of the time though, the list of free games are indies that, while genuinely great in their own right, are often forgotten for their smaller scale and lack of marketing. Trust me, I’m not happy about that fact, but it’s the reality we live in. For January 2022 though, Prime Gaming has come out with the big guns with a list of games both big and small worth checking out! The following can be claimed until early next month to keep forever:
VR Game The Callisto Gets a New Trailer

Indie studio GIB Games kicked off the new year by debuting a new trailer for their new VR game, The Callisto. The trailer showcases new gameplay footage and reveals several members of the cast. Included in the cast is veteran voice actor Jon St. John. The 2-minute trailer, released on...
PlayStation Now Games for January 2022 Revealed

The PlayStation Now January 2022 line-up has been revealed by Sony. The games will be available for all PlayStation Now subscribers starting tomorrow, January 4. The games coming to the service are as follows:. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. Fury Unleashed. Unturned. Super Time Force Ultra. Kerbal Space Program:...
Valve Announces 2021 Steam Awards Winners

Since the start of the recent Steam Winter Sale (which began on December 22 for those otherwise unaware), members of Steam have been voting for their favorite games for categories ranging from Game of the Year and Best Soundtrack, all the way to Best Game You Suck At. With many, many votes tallied in, a huge amount of the Steam user base cast their votes and as of today, their votes have been tallied. Valve has officially announced the winners for the 2021 Steam Awards, which include some expected choices but a few surprises.
Steam Breaks Record For Most Concurrent Users

Steam has set a new record for the most concurrent users on the platform. The record was set this past Sunday, January 2, 2022, while many people around the world were enjoying the holiday weekend. At 7 AM EST on Sunday, 27,942,036 users were all logged into Steam at the same time. That shattered the previous record, set in March 2021, by over a million users. The record set in March was 26,922,926 concurrent users.
Fortnite: Where to Find Campfires in Chapter 3

With the map flipped over to reveal a new island, the newest update to Fortnite brings a new island that has some familiar locations. However, veterans and newcomers alike are still learning some of the areas. If you need some help on where to find campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3, our brief guide aims to provide some clarity.
Fortnite: How to Hide in Tall Grass for 10 Seconds

Fortnite Chapter 3 added many features to surprise long-time players and entertain new ones. One of those is the focus on stealth gameplay. Now, anyone who’s played Fortnite knows that the most stealth you see is hiding behind any building you manage to throw up. However, they’ve added tall grass into the game. There’s even a new Fortnite challenge to hide in tall grass for 10 seconds. If you want to participate in the challenge and try out some stealth moves, then you should get to searching for this new environmental feature.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: Where to Find Wayward Cave

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, lies one “secret dungeon” which location is somewhat hard to discover, the Wayward Cave. You can find unique Pokemon like Bronzor and Gible as well as several hidden items there. There are also two different entrances to the cave: the main entrance which isn’t hard to locate and the aptly named Secret Entrance. Here’s how you can find the location of both Wayward Cave entrances in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Cricket 22 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Cricket 22 has today launched its 1.10 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While not exactly plentiful as far as total changes go, there are a few impactful ones coming with today’s update. As an example, the ability to edit both home and away lineups in Competition mode is now available, which should be great for those looking to build the perfect team in that mode! One other thing that should be noted is that the build numbers vary based on what platform you’re playing Cricket 22 on. We’ll be sure to list each build’s number prior to the patch notes themselves. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the 1.10 update for Cricket 22!
