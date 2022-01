Editor's Note: A year ago today (Jan. 2, 2021) I finished compiling a list off the 20 outstanding athletes in Elk Grove (10 men and 10 women) who we all watched over the previous 10 years as they excelled in their sport. They were all just a notch (or two) about the rest of the crowd. Many went on to college or, in the case of a few, directly into the professional ranks of their sport. I sat on this list never knowing that I'd ever post it anywhere. Now that I am back as Sports Editor of the Citizen, beginning a new year, I thought it would be good to honor these young people and congratulate them on their accomplishments.

