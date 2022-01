Bitcoin is now as secure as ever after the network's hashrate soared to a new record of 203.5 exahashes per second (EH/s) on January 2, according to data from Bitinfocharts. Hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions. The higher the hashrate, the more secure the network is as the computing power required to successfully attack also increases.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO