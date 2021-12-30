ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Alexa Apparently Suggested That a Family Take Part in a Dangerous Tiktok Challenge

By Jacklyn Krol
 4 days ago
Amazon Alexa allegedly suggested that a mother and daughter should complete a dangerous TikTok challenge. Minnesota mom Kristin Livdahl tweeted about the frightening experience. "My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," she wrote alongside a screenshot of what Alexa...

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

